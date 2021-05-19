Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market Competitive Landscape, Analysis Report By Product, By Application, By End Use, By Region And Segment Forecasts from 2020 To 2028

The emergence of advanced minimally invasive technologies is expected to fuel the development of cardiac monitoring & cardiac rhythm management devices over the forecast period. Moreover, the growing preference of the patients towards wearable cardiac devices is anticipated to boost the demand for advanced cardiac devices. In May 2019, ABBOTT LABORATORIES launched a new smarter heart monitor for better arrhythmia detection, which can benefit the people suffering from irregular heartbeats. The ECG devices segment held the largest market share of 48.8% in 2019. The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases among the aging population has resulted in the increasing adoption of ECG devices.

The latest study provides readers with a granular analysis of the major developmental elements of the global market, potential business avenues, and the overall market dynamics. The report has been specially curated to offer a deep understanding of the competitive terrain of the global market, highlighting the leading market rivals, their market positions, product portfolios, gross revenue shares, profit margins, pricing analysis, sales network & distribution channels, and financial standing. According to research analysts, the coronavirus outbreak has had an overwhelming impact on the global economic landscape. The report encapsulates the significant effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the Solid Waste Management industry and its key segments. The study, therefore, inspects the grave impact of the pandemic on this industry vertical, its leading players, distribution channels, supply chains, and the overall economic landscape.

The key players studied in the report include:

MEDTRONIC PLC, GE HEALTHCARE, ABBOTT LABORATORIES, KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V., BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION, BIOTRONIK, HILL-ROM HOLDINGS, INC., ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION, MICROPORT SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION, and NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market on the basis of Type, Product, End User, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Devices Implantable Loop Recorders Event Monitors ECG Devices (Stress ECG Devices, Resting ECG Devices, Holter Monitors) Cardiac Output Monitoring Devices

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Pacemakers (External Pacemakers and Implantable pacemakers) Defibrillators (External Defibrillators and Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators)

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, and Cardiac Centers Hospitals Other End Users



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE



