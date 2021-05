Leading players operating in the Brake-in-Wire System Market are Nissin Kogyo Co., Brembo S.P.A, Continental 2026

Brake-by-wire system is a technology in which hydraulic and mechanical components of the traditional brake systems are replaced by electronic actuators and sensors for the function of braking in the automobiles.

`The brake-by-wire system is more efficient in terms of braking efficiency, system design, and effectiveness in comparison to the traditional braking system. Brake-by-wire system is used across various types of vehicles including passenger and commercial vehicles.

It is also finding wide application in heavy duty commercial vehicles where it is known as electronic braking system. Manufacturers in the brake-by-wire system market are focusing on developing advanced brake technology for the brake-by-wire system. Brake-by-wire system is also witnessing increasing demand in electric and hybrid cars across regions.

Brake-by-Wire System Market: Notable Highlights

ZF Friedrichshafen to acquire Wabco for over US$7 billion. Acquisition of Wabco will help ZF to accelerate the development of new technologies for autonomous commercial vehicles.

Yandex partners with Hyundai Mobis to develop driverless cars. Both the companies have signed an MoU for joint development of a control system for driverless cars. The prototype of a driverless vehicle will be launched before the end of 2019.

Volvo has developed new hybrid powertrains for their cars. The automaker will also energy recovery braking system along with the brake-in-wire system acting as the interface between brakes and brake pedal.

Leading players operating in the brake-in-wire system market are Nissin Kogyo Co., Brembo S.P.A, Continental, KSR international, ADVICS, ZF Friedrichshafen, Robert Bosch Gmbh, Haldex, Wabco Holdings Inc., Hitachi Automotive system Americas, and others.

Brake-by-Wire System Market Dynamics

Increasing Demand from Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driving Brake-by-Wire System Market Growth

The brake-by-wire system is finding wide application in hybrid and electric vehicles. Moreover, brake-by-wire system is also common in the form of electric park brake that is widely used across mainstream vehicles. Automotive companies with launch of electric cars are using brake-by-wire system on a large scale. Recently, Audi released E-tron electric vehicle with brake-by-wire system which is electrohydraulic. Toyota’s Prius Hybrid and Estima Hybrid are also using brake-by-wire system.

Owing to the rise in electric vehicle development and sales, manufacturers in the brake-by-wire system market are also focusing on developing advanced system to offer a unique product and increase sales. For instance, Continental developed new brake-by-wire system with the brake technology that is based on 12V electrical system.

Increased Efficiency and Effectiveness to Drive Demand in Brake-by-Wire System Market

The braking efficiency and effectiveness offered by brake-by-wire system as compared to the traditional braking system is driving the demand in the brake-by-wire system market. Manufacturers are developing brake-by-wire systems including sub-systems and electronic components such as actuators, sensors, and control unit to analyze vehicle data correctly.

The brake-by-wire system also helps to gather vehicle data from different sensors in the vehicle which allow brake-by-wire system to react quickly, thereby, reducing the stopping distance. The features and innovative technology in brake-by-wire systems makes it more efficient, this is leading to the wide adoption of brake-by-wire system by automotive manufacturers.

Brake System Failure Emerging as the Challenge in Brake-by-Wire System Market

Some sensors in the brake-by-wire cars are safety-critical components and failure of these sensors disrupt the vehicle function. For instance, failure in brake pedal sensor and wheel speed sensor in vehicle and missing the data in these sensors can affect the functionality of vehicle control system. Majority of the brake-by-wire systems used in the vehicles are designed to use existing sensors that have been proven to be dependable in the brake system components.

Moreover, the brake control software holds the high potential risk for the failure of the brake system. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has recorded over 200 cases of recurring failure in the brake system. Moreover, manufacturers in the brake-in-wire system guarding the confidentiality of the system software and design are restricting the independent validation of the brake systems.

Brake-by-wire system Market- Key Segments

According to the type, the Brake-by-wire systems are segmented as

Hydraulic or Wet type

Electronic or Dry type

According to the sales channels, the Brake-by-wire systems are segmented as

OEMs

Aftermarket

Brake-by-wire system Market- Key Manufacturers

The key manufacturers for the brake-by-wire system are KSR international, Brembo S.P.A, ADVICS, Continental, HYUNDAI MOBIS, ZF Friedrichshafen, Wabco Holdings Inc, Robert Bosch Gmbh, Hitachi Automotive system Americas, Nissin Kogyo Co., Ltd, Haldex and other.

