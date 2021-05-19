The increase in sales of Ammonium Thiosulfate is due to its ability to act as a nitrification inhibitor that reduces nitrogen loss 2026

Ammonium Thiosulfate inhibits the conversion of ammonium (NH 4 ) to nitrate (NO 3 ). Ammonium Thiosulfate is also a source of sulfur which helps proved better yields and quality of crops. These features are highly anticipated to drive the global Ammonium Thiosulfate market. The market has experienced certain capacity expansions and agreements recently with Tessenderlo Kerly Inc. expanding its Ammonium Thiosulfate manufacturing capacity in the United States. Kugler Co., another Ammonium Thiosulfate manufacturer collaborated with Hydrite Chemical Co. to increase its reach in the US markets. With more market penetration rates in the US and lower in others regions, regions like APEJ will offer ample opportunities in the Ammonium Thiosulfate market.

Ammonium Thiosulfate Market: Segmentation

The global Ammonium Thiosulfate market is segmented on the basis of type, application, end use industry and region.

Based on form, the global Ammonium Thiosulfate market is segmented as:

Solution

Powder

Based on the grade, the global Ammonium Thiosulfate market is segmented as:

Photo grade

Industrial grade

Based on the applications, the global Ammonium Thiosulfate market is segmented as:

Fertilizers

Water treatment products

Surface treatment

Industrial fluids

Photo chemicals

Others

Based on the end-use, the global Ammonium Thiosulfate market is segmented as:

Agriculture

Printing & recorded media reproduction

Industrial

Others

The application of Ammonium Thiosulfate as fertilizer is estimated to account for more than half of market share over the forecast period owing to wide scale application in liquid fertilizers. On the other hand, digitalization has led to decrease in demand for photo grade Ammonium Thiosulfate across the globe.

Based on geographies, the global Ammonium Thiosulfate market is segmented into seven regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan, APEJ (the Asia Pacific excluding Japan) and MEA. Among the above-mentioned countries, North America is estimated to account for more than 60% of global production and consumption with major producers having their manufacturing facilities in the region. The region is also anticipated to witness a medium to high growth in the global Ammonium Thiosulfate market on the back of U.S. Moreover, APEJ followed by Europe are projected to showcase phenomenal growth in the global Ammonium Thiosulfate market due to lower current market penetration rates and rising awareness of sustainable agricultural practices. Middle East & Africa, Latin America and Europe account for a mere single digit market share in terms of demand.

Ammonium Thiosulfate Market: Prominent players

Prominent players for the global Ammonium Thiosulfate market are Tessenderlo Kerley, Inc., Koch Nitrogen International Sarl, Kugler Co., Martin Midstream Partners, TIB Chemicals AG, Esseco Srl, PCI Nitrogen, Shakti Chemicals, and other key market players. The Ammonium Thiosulfate market consists of well-diversified global and regional players with the global vendors are ruling the market.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Ammonium Thiosulfate market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The Ammonium Thiosulfate market report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

