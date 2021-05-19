May 2021 Report on Global Cyanoacrylate Adhesives Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Global market for Cyanoacrylate Adhesives is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly % in the next 8 years, and will reach USD million in 2027, from USD million in 2020.

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Cyanoacrylate Adhesives, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Cyanoacrylate Adhesives industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Arkema Group (Bostik SA)

CHEMENCE

Permabond LLC

Master Bond Inc.

DELO Industrie Klebstoffe GmbH & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

tesa

TONG SHEN ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.

Jowat SE

DowDuPont

Sika AG

Pidilite Industries Ltd

H.B. Fuller Company

3M

By Type:

Alkoxy Ethyl-based

Ethyl Ester-based

Methyl Ester-based

Other Product Types

By Application:

Transportation

Footwear and Leather

Furniture

Consumer Goods

Healthcare

Electronics

Otherd

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Market Overview

1.1 Cyanoacrylate Adhesives Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Alkoxy Ethyl-based

1.2.2 Ethyl Ester-based

1.2.3 Methyl Ester-based

1.2.4 Other Product Types

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Transportation

1.3.2 Footwear and Leather

1.3.3 Furniture

1.3.4 Consumer Goods

1.3.5 Healthcare

1.3.6 Electronics

1.3.7 Otherd

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Cyanoacrylate Adhesives Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Cyanoacrylate Adhesives Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Cyanoacrylate Adhesives Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Cyanoacrylate Adhesives Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Cyanoacrylate Adhesives Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Cyanoacrylate Adhesives (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Cyanoacrylate Adhesives Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Cyanoacrylate Adhesives Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Cyanoacrylate Adhesives (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Cyanoacrylate Adhesives Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Cyanoacrylate Adhesives Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Cyanoacrylate Adhesives (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Cyanoacrylate Adhesives Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Cyanoacrylate Adhesives Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Cyanoacrylate Adhesives Market Analysis

3.1 United States Cyanoacrylate Adhesives Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Cyanoacrylate Adhesives Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Cyanoacrylate Adhesives Consumption Structure by Application

Continued…

