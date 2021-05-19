May 2021 Report on Global Metal Additive Manufacturing Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Global market for Metal Additive Manufacturing is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly % in the next 8 years, and will reach USD million in 2027, from USD million in 2020.

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Metal Additive Manufacturing, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-visual-effects-services-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-05-04

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Metal Additive Manufacturing industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

EOS e-Manufacturing Solutions

ExOne

EnvisionTEC

Sciaky Inc

SLM Solutions

Stratasys

VoxelJet AG

Renishaw

3D Systems

Arcam Group

Optomec

By Type:

Laser Powder Bed Fusion

Electron Beam Powder Bed Fusion

Powder Directed Energy Deposition

Metal Binder jetting

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-executive-suite-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2021-05-05

By Application:

Aerospace

Tool and Mold

Healthcare & Dental

Academic Institutions

Automotive

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-mineral-insulated-stainless-steel-clad-cable-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2021-05-06-61755852

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-ethyl-chloroacetate-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2021-05-07

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Market Overview

1.1 Metal Additive Manufacturing Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Laser Powder Bed Fusion

1.2.2 Electron Beam Powder Bed Fusion

1.2.3 Powder Directed Energy Deposition

1.2.4 Metal Binder jetting

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Aerospace

1.3.2 Tool and Mold

1.3.3 Healthcare & Dental

1.3.4 Academic Institutions

1.3.5 Automotive

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-cosmetic-minimally-invasive-surgical-instruments-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021—2026-2021-05-08

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Metal Additive Manufacturing Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Metal Additive Manufacturing Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-temperature-humidity-meters-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2024-2021-05-11

1.6.2 Global Metal Additive Manufacturing Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Metal Additive Manufacturing Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Metal Additive Manufacturing Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Metal Additive Manufacturing (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Metal Additive Manufacturing Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Metal Additive Manufacturing Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Metal Additive Manufacturing (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Metal Additive Manufacturing Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Metal Additive Manufacturing Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Metal Additive Manufacturing (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Metal Additive Manufacturing Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Metal Additive Manufacturing Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Metal Additive Manufacturing Market Analysis

3.1 United States Metal Additive Manufacturing Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Metal Additive Manufacturing Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Metal Additive Manufacturing Consumption Structure by Application

Continued…

CONTACT DETAILS:

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105