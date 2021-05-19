May 2021 Report on Global Hydrogenated MDI Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Global market for Hydrogenated MDI is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly % in the next 8 years, and will reach USD million in 2027, from USD million in 2020.

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Hydrogenated MDI, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Hydrogenated MDI industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

BP P L C

BASF

Tosoh Corporation

DSM

Diacel Chemical

Vencorex

Bayer Science

Evonik Industries

MITSUI CHEMICALS

Wanhua Chemical Group

Huntsman Corporation

Ashland

OCI Corporation

Dow Company

Covestro

Rohm & Haas

By Type:

Flooring

Roofing

Textiles

Elastomers

Optical products

Adhesives

Sealants

By Application:

Polyurethane Elastomers

Polyurethane Dispersions

Radiation Curable Urethane Acrylates

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Market Overview

1.1 Hydrogenated MDI Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Flooring

1.2.2 Roofing

1.2.3 Textiles

1.2.4 Elastomers

1.2.5 Optical products

1.2.6 Adhesives

1.2.7 Sealants

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Polyurethane Elastomers

1.3.2 Polyurethane Dispersions

1.3.3 Radiation Curable Urethane Acrylates

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Hydrogenated MDI Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Hydrogenated MDI Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Hydrogenated MDI Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Hydrogenated MDI Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Hydrogenated MDI Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Hydrogenated MDI (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Hydrogenated MDI Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Hydrogenated MDI Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Hydrogenated MDI (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Hydrogenated MDI Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Hydrogenated MDI Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Continued…

