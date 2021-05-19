May 2021 Report on Global Steel (HSS or AHSS) and Aluminum Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Global market for Steel (HSS or AHSS) and Aluminum is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly % in the next 8 years, and will reach USD million in 2027, from USD million in 2020.

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Steel (HSS or AHSS) and Aluminum, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Steel (HSS or AHSS) and Aluminum industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

JSW Steel

Jiangsu Shagang International Trade Co., Ltd.

Alcoa

East Hope Group Company Limited

Shandong Iron and Steel Group

Guangdong Dongyangguang Aluminum Co. Ltd

Thyssenkrupp AG

National Aluminum Company Limited

Angang Steel Company Limited

CITIC

Nucor Corporation

Hyundai Steel Company

Baosteel Group Cororation

SSAB

Steel Authority of India Limited

Corporación Venezolana de Guayana

China Power Investment Corporation

Hebei Puyong Steel Group

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

Qingtongxia Aluminum Plant

Norsk Hydro ASA

Novolipetsk Steel (NLMK)

Gerdau S.A.

Jiaozuo Wanfang Aluminum Manufacturing

Vedanta Resources Plc

United Company RUSAL Plc

Aluminerie Alouette

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited

JFE Steel Corporation

BHP Billiton Group

Trimet Aluminum SE

POSCO

Metinvest Holding LLC

Rio Tinto Plc

Tata Steels Limited

Hindalco Industries Limited

United States Steel Corporation

YiChuan Yugang Longquan Aluminum Company

Arcelormittal

Voestalpine Group

Wuhan Iron and Steel Corporation

Aluminum

Severstal JSC

China Steel Corporation

Vimetco N.V.

By Type:

High Strength Low Alloy Steels

Dual Phase Steels

Bake Hardenable Steels

Carbon Manganese Steels

Others

Aluminum

High purity aluminum ingot

Aluminum ingot

Other

By Application:

Automotive

Construction

Yellow Goods & Mining Equipment

Aviation & Marine

Others

Aluminum

Construction

Electricity

Packaging

Transportation

Daily consumption products

Other

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Market Overview

1.1 Steel (HSS or AHSS) and Aluminum Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 High Strength Low Alloy Steels

1.2.2 Dual Phase Steels

1.2.3 Bake Hardenable Steels

1.2.4 Carbon Manganese Steels

1.2.5 Others

1.2.6 Aluminum

1.2.7 High purity aluminum ingot

1.2.8 Aluminum ingot

1.2.9 Other

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Automotive

1.3.2 Construction

1.3.3 Yellow Goods & Mining Equipment

1.3.4 Aviation & Marine

1.3.5 Others

1.3.6 Aluminum

1.3.7 Construction

1.3.8 Electricity

1.3.9 Packaging

1.3.10 Transportation

1.3.11 Daily consumption products

1.3.12 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Steel (HSS or AHSS) and Aluminum Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Steel (HSS or AHSS) and Aluminum Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Steel (HSS or AHSS) and Aluminum Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Steel (HSS or AHSS) and Aluminum Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Steel (HSS or AHSS) and Aluminum Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Steel (HSS or AHSS) and Aluminum (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Steel (HSS or AHSS) and Aluminum Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Steel (HSS or AHSS) and Aluminum Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Steel (HSS or AHSS) and Aluminum (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Steel (HSS or AHSS) and Aluminum Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Steel (HSS or AHSS) and Aluminum Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Steel (HSS or AHSS) and Aluminum (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Steel (HSS or AHSS) and Aluminum Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

Continued…

