May 2021 Report on Global Medical Plastics Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Global market for Medical Plastics is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly % in the next 8 years, and will reach USD million in 2027, from USD million in 2020.
Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Medical Plastics, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Medical Plastics industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Exxon Mobil
Formosa Plastic
Eastman
Covestro
BASF
Dow
INEOS
CNPC
Lubrizol
DuPont
Kraton
Arkema
LyondellBasell
Celanese
SABIC
Sumitomo Chemical
Shin-Etsu Chemical
Solvay
Sinopec
Evonik
By Type:
PVC
PE
PP
PS
Engineering plastics
Silicone
Others
By Application:
Medical Device Packaging
Medical Components
Orthopedic Implant Packaging
Orthopedic Soft Goods
Wound Care
Cleanroom Supplies
BioPharma Devices
Others
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Market Overview
1.1 Medical Plastics Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 PVC
1.2.2 PE
1.2.3 PP
1.2.4 PS
1.2.5 Engineering plastics
1.2.6 Silicone
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Medical Device Packaging
1.3.2 Medical Components
1.3.3 Orthopedic Implant Packaging
1.3.4 Orthopedic Soft Goods
1.3.5 Wound Care
1.3.6 Cleanroom Supplies
1.3.7 BioPharma Devices
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Medical Plastics Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Medical Plastics Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Medical Plastics Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Medical Plastics Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Medical Plastics Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Medical Plastics (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Medical Plastics Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Medical Plastics Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Medical Plastics (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Medical Plastics Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Medical Plastics Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Medical Plastics (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Medical Plastics Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Medical Plastics Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
Continued…
