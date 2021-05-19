May 2021 Report on Global Spandex Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Global market for Spandex is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly % in the next 8 years, and will reach USD million in 2027, from USD million in 2020.
Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Spandex, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Spandex industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Spandex Corporation Ltd.
Xiamen Lilong Spandex Co., Ltd.
Investa
Jiangsu Shuangliang Spandex Co., Ltd
Far Eastern New Century Corporation
Hyosung Corporation
Asahi Kasei Corporation
Indorama Industries Ltd.
Du Pont
TK Chemical Corporation
Yantai Spandex Co., Ltd
Acelon Chemical and Fiber Corporation
Toray Industries
Taekwang Industrial Co. Ltd
Zhejiang Huafon Spandex Co. Ltd.
Xinxiang Bailu Chemical Fibre Group Co. Ltd.
Baoding Swan Spandex Co., Ltd.
Teijin Ltd.
By Type:
Solution Dry Spinning
Solution Wet Spinning
Others
By Application:
Apparel & Clothing
Home Furnishing
Others
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
1 Market Overview
1.1 Spandex Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Solution Dry Spinning
1.2.2 Solution Wet Spinning
1.2.3 Others
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Apparel & Clothing
1.3.2 Home Furnishing
1.3.3 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Spandex Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Spandex Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Spandex Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Spandex Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Spandex Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Spandex (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Spandex Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Spandex Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Spandex (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Spandex Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Spandex Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Spandex (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Spandex Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Spandex Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Spandex Market Analysis
3.1 United States Spandex Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Spandex Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Spandex Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Spandex Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Spandex Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Spandex Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Spandex Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Spandex Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Spandex Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Spandex Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France Spandex Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy Spandex Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
Continued…
