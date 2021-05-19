May 2021 Report on Global Spandex Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Global market for Spandex is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly % in the next 8 years, and will reach USD million in 2027, from USD million in 2020.

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Spandex, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Spandex industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Spandex Corporation Ltd.

Xiamen Lilong Spandex Co., Ltd.

Investa

Jiangsu Shuangliang Spandex Co., Ltd

Far Eastern New Century Corporation

Hyosung Corporation

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Indorama Industries Ltd.

Du Pont

TK Chemical Corporation

Yantai Spandex Co., Ltd

Acelon Chemical and Fiber Corporation

Toray Industries

Taekwang Industrial Co. Ltd

Zhejiang Huafon Spandex Co. Ltd.

Xinxiang Bailu Chemical Fibre Group Co. Ltd.

Baoding Swan Spandex Co., Ltd.

Teijin Ltd.

By Type:

Solution Dry Spinning

Solution Wet Spinning

Others

By Application:

Apparel & Clothing

Home Furnishing

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

1 Market Overview

1.1 Spandex Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Solution Dry Spinning

1.2.2 Solution Wet Spinning

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Apparel & Clothing

1.3.2 Home Furnishing

1.3.3 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Spandex Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Spandex Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Spandex Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Spandex Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Spandex Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Spandex (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Spandex Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Spandex Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Spandex (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Spandex Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Spandex Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Spandex (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Spandex Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Spandex Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Spandex Market Analysis

3.1 United States Spandex Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Spandex Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Spandex Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Spandex Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Spandex Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Spandex Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Spandex Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Spandex Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Spandex Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Spandex Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Spandex Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Spandex Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

Continued…

