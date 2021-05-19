May 2021 Report on Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Global market for Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly % in the next 8 years, and will reach USD million in 2027, from USD million in 2020.

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS), downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Chengdu Letian

Toray

Solvay (formerly Chevron Philips)

China Lumena New Materials

SK

Tosoh

Fortron

Polyplastics

DIC Corporation

Kureha

By Type:

Crosslinked PPS

Directlinked PPS

By Application:

Electrical and Electronic Industry

Automobile Industry

Engineering Plastics Industry

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Market Overview

1.1 Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Crosslinked PPS

1.2.2 Directlinked PPS

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Electrical and Electronic Industry

1.3.2 Automobile Industry

1.3.3 Engineering Plastics Industry

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

