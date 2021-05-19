May 2021 Report on Global Wall Coverings Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Global market for Wall Coverings is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly % in the next 8 years, and will reach USD million in 2027, from USD million in 2020.
Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Wall Coverings, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Wall Coverings industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
- Schumacher & Co., Inc.
Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.
Portobello SA
Dal-Tile Corporation
Pilkington Group Limited
Manufacturas Vitromex, S.A. de C.V.
The Valspar Corporation
Sherwin-Williams Company
Innovations in Wallcoverings, Inc.
Lasselsberger, A. S
The Siam Cement Public Company Limited
Porcelanite S.A. de C.V.
Johns Manville Corporation
Ahlstrom-Munksj Oyj
Rust-Oleum Corporation
Crossville, Inc.
Johnson Tiles Limited
Canteras Cerro Negro SA
Internacional de Cermica, S.A.B. de C.V.
Georgia-Pacific LLC
Asian Paints Limited
Decorative Panels International, Inc.
York Wallcoverings Inc.
Florida Tile, Inc.
Ceramiche Refin S.P.A
EMILCERAMICA S.r.l.
PPG Industries, Inc.
Florim USA, Inc. (USA)
Akzo Nobel N.V.
Ceramiche Atlas Concorde S.p.A.
TIRI Group Ltd.
Laminating Services, Inc.
John Morris Wallcoverings
Marazzi Group S.p.A.
Mohawk Industries, Inc.
By Type:
Wall Papers
Interior Paint
Wall Tiles
Wall Panels
Others
By Application:
Residential
Commercial
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Market Overview
1.1 Wall Coverings Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Wall Papers
1.2.2 Interior Paint
1.2.3 Wall Tiles
1.2.4 Wall Panels
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Residential
1.3.2 Commercial
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Wall Coverings Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Wall Coverings Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Wall Coverings Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Wall Coverings Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Wall Coverings Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Wall Coverings (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Wall Coverings Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Wall Coverings Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Wall Coverings (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Wall Coverings Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Wall Coverings Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Wall Coverings (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Wall Coverings Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
Continued…
