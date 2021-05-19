May 2021 Report on Global Butanediol (BDO) Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Global market for Butanediol (BDO) is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly % in the next 8 years, and will reach USD million in 2027, from USD million in 2020.
Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Butanediol (BDO), downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Butanediol (BDO) industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Fujian Meizhouwan
MarkorChem
Yunnan Yunwei Group
ExxonMobil Chemicals
YCF
Nanya Plastics Corporation
Bio-Amber
Shanxi Sanwei Group
International Specialty Products
Metabolix, Inc.
Braskem
Lyondellbasell
Novozymes
Shanxi Bidiou
INVISTA
Myriant
Henan Hemei
Ashland
BASF
Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
Evonik
DSM
Dairen Chemical Corp.
E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company
By Type:
Reppe Process
Davy Process
Butadiene Process
Propylene Oxide Process
Others
By Application:
PBT (PolyButylene Terephthalate)
THF (Tetrahydrofuran)
GBL (Gamma butyrolactone)
Polyurethane
Others
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Market Overview
1.1 Butanediol (BDO) Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Reppe Process
1.2.2 Davy Process
1.2.3 Butadiene Process
1.2.4 Propylene Oxide Process
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 PBT (PolyButylene Terephthalate)
1.3.2 THF (Tetrahydrofuran)
1.3.3 GBL (Gamma butyrolactone)
1.3.4 Polyurethane
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Butanediol (BDO) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Butanediol (BDO) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Butanediol (BDO) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Butanediol (BDO) Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Butanediol (BDO) Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Butanediol (BDO) (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Butanediol (BDO) Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Butanediol (BDO) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Butanediol (BDO) (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Butanediol (BDO) Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Butanediol (BDO) Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Butanediol (BDO) (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Butanediol (BDO) Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Butanediol (BDO) Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Butanediol (BDO) Market Analysis
3.1 United States Butanediol (BDO) Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Butanediol (BDO) Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Butanediol (BDO) Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Butanediol (BDO) Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Butanediol (BDO) Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Butanediol (BDO) Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Butanediol (BDO) Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Butanediol (BDO) Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Butanediol (BDO) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
Continued…
