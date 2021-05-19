May 2021 Report on Global Butanediol (BDO) Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Global market for Butanediol (BDO) is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly % in the next 8 years, and will reach USD million in 2027, from USD million in 2020.

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Butanediol (BDO), downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Butanediol (BDO) industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Fujian Meizhouwan

MarkorChem

Yunnan Yunwei Group

ExxonMobil Chemicals

YCF

Nanya Plastics Corporation

Bio-Amber

Shanxi Sanwei Group

International Specialty Products

Metabolix, Inc.

Braskem

Lyondellbasell

Novozymes

Shanxi Bidiou

INVISTA

Myriant

Henan Hemei

Ashland

BASF

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Evonik

DSM

Dairen Chemical Corp.

E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

By Type:

Reppe Process

Davy Process

Butadiene Process

Propylene Oxide Process

Others

By Application:

PBT (PolyButylene Terephthalate)

THF (Tetrahydrofuran)

GBL (Gamma butyrolactone)

Polyurethane

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Market Overview

1.1 Butanediol (BDO) Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Reppe Process

1.2.2 Davy Process

1.2.3 Butadiene Process

1.2.4 Propylene Oxide Process

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 PBT (PolyButylene Terephthalate)

1.3.2 THF (Tetrahydrofuran)

1.3.3 GBL (Gamma butyrolactone)

1.3.4 Polyurethane

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Butanediol (BDO) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Butanediol (BDO) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Butanediol (BDO) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Butanediol (BDO) Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Butanediol (BDO) Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Butanediol (BDO) (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Butanediol (BDO) Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Butanediol (BDO) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Butanediol (BDO) (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Butanediol (BDO) Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Butanediol (BDO) Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Butanediol (BDO) (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Butanediol (BDO) Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Butanediol (BDO) Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Butanediol (BDO) Market Analysis

3.1 United States Butanediol (BDO) Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Butanediol (BDO) Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Butanediol (BDO) Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Butanediol (BDO) Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Butanediol (BDO) Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Butanediol (BDO) Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Butanediol (BDO) Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Butanediol (BDO) Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Butanediol (BDO) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

Continued…

