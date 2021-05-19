May 2021 Report on Global Neodymium Magnets (NdFeB) Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Global market for Neodymium Magnets (NdFeB) is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly % in the next 8 years, and will reach USD million in 2027, from USD million in 2020.
Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Neodymium Magnets (NdFeB), downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Neodymium Magnets (NdFeB) industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
JL MAG
SGM
NBJJ
Magsuper
TDK
Earth- Panda
AT&M
Hitachi Metals
ZHmag
Zhong Ke San Huan
VAC
Galaxy Magnetic
Yunsheng Company
Shin-Etsu
YSM
Zhongyuan Magnetic
Innuovo Magnetics
BJM
By Type:
Classical powder metallurgy or sintered magnet process
Rapid solidification or bonded magnet process
By Application:
Head actuators for computer hard disks
Erase heads for cheap cassette recorders
Mechanical e-cigarette firing switches
Locks for doors
Others
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Market Overview
1.1 Neodymium Magnets (NdFeB) Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Classical powder metallurgy or sintered magnet process
1.2.2 Rapid solidification or bonded magnet process
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Head actuators for computer hard disks
1.3.2 Erase heads for cheap cassette recorders
1.3.3 Mechanical e-cigarette firing switches
1.3.4 Locks for doors
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Neodymium Magnets (NdFeB) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Neodymium Magnets (NdFeB) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Neodymium Magnets (NdFeB) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Neodymium Magnets (NdFeB) Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Neodymium Magnets (NdFeB) Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Neodymium Magnets (NdFeB) (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Neodymium Magnets (NdFeB) Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Neodymium Magnets (NdFeB) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Neodymium Magnets (NdFeB) (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Neodymium Magnets (NdFeB) Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Neodymium Magnets (NdFeB) Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Neodymium Magnets (NdFeB) (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Neodymium Magnets (NdFeB) Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Neodymium Magnets (NdFeB) Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Neodymium Magnets (NdFeB) Market Analysis
3.1 United States Neodymium Magnets (NdFeB) Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Neodymium Magnets (NdFeB) Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Neodymium Magnets (NdFeB) Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Neodymium Magnets (NdFeB) Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Neodymium Magnets (NdFeB) Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Neodymium Magnets (NdFeB) Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Neodymium Magnets (NdFeB) Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Neodymium Magnets (NdFeB) Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Neodymium Magnets (NdFeB) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
Continued…
