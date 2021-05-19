May 2021 Report on Global Neodymium Magnets (NdFeB) Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Global market for Neodymium Magnets (NdFeB) is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly % in the next 8 years, and will reach USD million in 2027, from USD million in 2020.

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Neodymium Magnets (NdFeB), downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Neodymium Magnets (NdFeB) industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

JL MAG

SGM

NBJJ

Magsuper

TDK

Earth- Panda

AT&M

Hitachi Metals

ZHmag

Zhong Ke San Huan

VAC

Galaxy Magnetic

Yunsheng Company

Shin-Etsu

YSM

Zhongyuan Magnetic

Innuovo Magnetics

BJM

By Type:

Classical powder metallurgy or sintered magnet process

Rapid solidification or bonded magnet process

By Application:

Head actuators for computer hard disks

Erase heads for cheap cassette recorders

Mechanical e-cigarette firing switches

Locks for doors

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Market Overview

1.1 Neodymium Magnets (NdFeB) Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Classical powder metallurgy or sintered magnet process

1.2.2 Rapid solidification or bonded magnet process

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Head actuators for computer hard disks

1.3.2 Erase heads for cheap cassette recorders

1.3.3 Mechanical e-cigarette firing switches

1.3.4 Locks for doors

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Neodymium Magnets (NdFeB) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Neodymium Magnets (NdFeB) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Neodymium Magnets (NdFeB) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Neodymium Magnets (NdFeB) Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Neodymium Magnets (NdFeB) Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Neodymium Magnets (NdFeB) (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Neodymium Magnets (NdFeB) Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Neodymium Magnets (NdFeB) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Neodymium Magnets (NdFeB) (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Neodymium Magnets (NdFeB) Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Neodymium Magnets (NdFeB) Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Neodymium Magnets (NdFeB) (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Neodymium Magnets (NdFeB) Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Neodymium Magnets (NdFeB) Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Neodymium Magnets (NdFeB) Market Analysis

3.1 United States Neodymium Magnets (NdFeB) Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Neodymium Magnets (NdFeB) Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Neodymium Magnets (NdFeB) Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Neodymium Magnets (NdFeB) Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Neodymium Magnets (NdFeB) Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Neodymium Magnets (NdFeB) Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Neodymium Magnets (NdFeB) Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Neodymium Magnets (NdFeB) Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Neodymium Magnets (NdFeB) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

Continued…

