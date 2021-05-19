May 2021 Report on Global Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Global market for Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly % in the next 8 years, and will reach USD million in 2027, from USD million in 2020.
Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd.
HaloPolymer
AGC chemicals
3M
Juhua Group Corporation
Aidmer
Shandong Dongyue
INOFLON
Solvay
Asahi Glass Company Limited
BEMU Fluorkunststoffe GmbH
Chenguang Research Institute of Chemical Industry
The Chemours Company
By Type:
Virgin PTFE
Stainless Steel Filled PTFE
Carbon Filled PTFE
Bronze Filled PTFE
Glass Filled PTFE
Graphite Filled PTFE
By Application:
Electrical & Electronics
Automotive
Medical
Building & Construction
Oil & Gas
Aviation & Aerospace
Packaging
Transportation
Others
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Market Overview
1.1 Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Virgin PTFE
1.2.2 Stainless Steel Filled PTFE
1.2.3 Carbon Filled PTFE
1.2.4 Bronze Filled PTFE
1.2.5 Glass Filled PTFE
1.2.6 Graphite Filled PTFE
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Electrical & Electronics
1.3.2 Automotive
1.3.3 Medical
1.3.4 Building & Construction
1.3.5 Oil & Gas
1.3.6 Aviation & Aerospace
1.3.7 Packaging
1.3.8 Transportation
1.3.9 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Market Analysis
3.1 United States Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Consumption Volume by Type
Continued…
