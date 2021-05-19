May 2021 Report on Global Synthetic Baling Twine Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Global market for Synthetic Baling Twine is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly % in the next 8 years, and will reach USD million in 2027, from USD million in 2020.

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Synthetic Baling Twine, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Synthetic Baling Twine industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Independent Twine Manufacture

TAMA

Percam SA

Cordex

COTESI (Amjay Ropes & Twines Limited)

Exporplás

SYNTECH (NAFA ENTERPRISES GROUP)

Henry Winning & Company

Donaghys Crop

DEFALIN GROUP S.A.

Armando Alvarez Group of Companies

Esskay Plastics

PIIPPO OYJ

SICOR GROUP

Gulf Rope and Plastic Products Co LLC (GRPP)

Asia Dragon Cord＆Twine

Tytan International L.L.C

Pro-Pac Packaging Group (Integrated Packaging Group)

Azuka Synthetics LLP

YUJIN INDUSTRY Co.

Bristol Rope and Twine Co.

By Type:

Small Square Bailing

Big Square Bailing

Round Bailing

By Application:

Agriculture

Marine and Fishing

Industry

Military

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Market Overview

1.1 Synthetic Baling Twine Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Small Square Bailing

1.2.2 Big Square Bailing

1.2.3 Round Bailing

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Agriculture

1.3.2 Marine and Fishing

1.3.3 Industry

1.3.4 Military

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Synthetic Baling Twine Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Synthetic Baling Twine Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Synthetic Baling Twine Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Synthetic Baling Twine Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Synthetic Baling Twine Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Synthetic Baling Twine (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Synthetic Baling Twine Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Synthetic Baling Twine Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Synthetic Baling Twine (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Synthetic Baling Twine Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Synthetic Baling Twine Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Synthetic Baling Twine (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Synthetic Baling Twine Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Synthetic Baling Twine Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Synthetic Baling Twine Market Analysis

3.1 United States Synthetic Baling Twine Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Synthetic Baling Twine Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Synthetic Baling Twine Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Synthetic Baling Twine Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Synthetic Baling Twine Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Synthetic Baling Twine Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Synthetic Baling Twine Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Synthetic Baling Twine Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Synthetic Baling Twine Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Synthetic Baling Twine Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

Continued…

