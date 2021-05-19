Automotive MEMS Sensor Market Segmented by End-user Industry and Geography – Growth, Trends and Forecast (2020 – 2027)

Owing to the huge demand for the Automotive MEMS Sensor product, key players operating in the market relish on economies of scale. Due to a large number of partnerships and collaborations, the demand for the Automotive MEMS Sensor product has risen at a considerable rate. However, the new entrants in the market are in an effort to increase their partnerships with the OEMs, which will result in an increased market share over the coming years. On the other hand, companies are also investing heavily in interoperability, which is expected to intensify the market competition during the forecast period.

The global Automotive MEMS Sensor Market is forecasted to be worth USD 4.84 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.

During the forecast timeframe, the region of North America is expected to hold the largest market as the US has one of the biggest manufacturing plants for automobiles in the world.

Key participants include InvenSense, Inc., Analog Devices, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Sensata Technologies, Inc., General Electric Company, Robert Bosch GmbH, Freescale Semiconductor, Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., STMicroelectronics N.V., and Hitachi, Ltd. among others.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Gyroscope

Pressure Sensor

Accelerometer

Others

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

OEMs

Aftermarket

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Commercial

Passenger

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Powertrain

Infotainment

Chassis & Safety

Body Electronics

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Here are the questions we answer…

What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the Automotive MEMS Sensor market?

What does the competitive landscape look like?

Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the Automotive MEMS Sensor market performance?

What are the key trends and dynamics?

Which regulations that will impact the industry?

Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2020 and 2027?

Where will most developments take place in the long term?

Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?

What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the Automotive MEMS Sensor market growth worldwide?

