Automotive Airbag Silicone Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2020–2027

The global automotive airbag silicone market size reached USD 237.5 Million in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

The robust presence of domestic and international players such as Toray Industries, Inc., Toyobo Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and DENSO Corporation in countries in Asia Pacific is driving regional market growth, which is expected to account for the fastest share growth among other regional markets during the forecast period.

Key players in the market include Wacker Chemie AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Kolon Industries, Inc, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Toray Industries, Inc., Toyobo Co., Ltd., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., and DENSO Corporation.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

One-Piece-Woven

Cut-And-Sewn Seam-Sealed

Airbag Position Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Curtain/Side

Front

Knee

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Cars

Automotive Airbag Silicone Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Automotive Airbag Silicone Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Automotive Airbag Silicone Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Huge demand for Automotive Airbag Silicone in automotive industry

4.2.2.2. Growing demand for ceramic tiles.

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Introduction of recycling process of glass and ceramic.

4.2.3.2. High cost for mining and exports

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Automotive Airbag Silicone Market By Product Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion) (Million MT)

Chapter 6. Automotive Airbag Silicone Market By Marketing Channel Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion) (Million MT)

Chapter 7. Automotive Airbag Silicone Market By End-Use Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion) (Million MT)

Chapter 8. Global Automotive Airbag Silicone Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10. Company Profiles

Continued…

