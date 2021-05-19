Global Artificial Intelligence Industry Report in Healthcare Value to Grow at a CAGR of 39.78% During 2021-2027

The Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market is expected to grow at a CAGR 39.78% rate during the forecast period. The huge availability of big data, growing number of cross-industry partnerships and collaborations is fueling the growth of the Artificial Intelligence market. In addition, demand to reduce the imbalance between healthcare workforce and patients is further supplementing the growth of the AI in healthcare market.
North America to account for largest market share. Being a developed and technologically advanced region, it is likely to be one of the key contributors to the overall AI in healthcare market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, high spending of GDP in healthcare, especially in the US and Canada, is likely to supplement the growth of next-gen technologies such as AI in the region. APAC is likely to closely pursuit the growth of North America and is expected to register the second-fastest growth rate.
Key market players include NVIDIA (US), Intel (US), IBM (US), Google (US), Microsoft (US), AWS (US), General Vision (US), GE Healthcare (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Medtronic (US). The market has active participation of start-ups. A few emerging start-ups in the market are CloudMedx (US), Imagia Cybernetics (Canada), Precision Health AI (US), and Cloud Pharmaceuticals (US).
The Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market is categorized as below –
By Offering
Hardware
Processor
MPU
GPU
FPGA
ASIC
Memory
Network
Software
AI Platform
Machine learning framework
Application program interface (API)
AI Solution
On-premise
Cloud
Services
Deployment and integration
Support and maintenance
By Technology
Machine learning
Deep learning
Supervised learning
Reinforcement learning
Unsupervised learning
Others
Natural language processing
Context-aware computing
Computer vision
By Application
Patient data and risk analysis
Medical imaging and diagnostics
Precision medicine
Drug discovery
Lifestyle management and monitoring
Virtual assistant
Inpatient care and hospital management
Research
Healthcare assistance robots
Emergency room and surgery
Wearables
Metal health
By Region
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Spain
Germany
France
Italy
UK
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
Japan
China
India
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Rest of the World
South America
Middle East and Africa
Processor to hold largest market in hardware segment. Increasing need for hardware platforms with high computing power to run various AI software is the key factor accelerating the growth for hardware devices in the AI in healthcare market. Demand for high-computing processors to run AI algorithms continues to surge its growth in the hardware segment. The processor segment consists of MPUs, GPUs, FPGAs, and ASICs. In processors, GPUs are expected to foresee strong growth owing to high parallel computing capabilities, and the same is expected to continue in the coming years. Context-aware computing to witness higher growth during forecast period. The development of more sophisticated hard and soft sensors has accelerated the growth of context-aware processing. Increased processing power, innovative sensing capabilities, and improved connectivity have resulted in the growth of context-aware processing systems. A few core healthcare applications include lifestyle management and monitoring, in-patient care and hospital management, and virtual assistant.
Key questions addressed in the report
Which are the major applications of AI in healthcare market? How big is the opportunity for their growth in the developing economies in the next 5 years?
Which are the major companies in the AI in healthcare market? What are their major strategies to strengthen their market presence?
Which AI technology will find its major application in healthcare?
Which are the leading countries in the AI in healthcare market? What would be the share of North America and Europe in this market in the next 5 years?
What will be the role of the standards and regulations by governments and associations in the adoption of AI in healthcare?
