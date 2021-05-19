Global Artificial Intelligence Industry Report in Healthcare Value to Grow at a CAGR of 39.78% During 2021-2027

The Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market is expected to grow at a CAGR 39.78% rate during the forecast period. The huge availability of big data, growing number of cross-industry partnerships and collaborations is fueling the growth of the Artificial Intelligence market. In addition, demand to reduce the imbalance between healthcare workforce and patients is further supplementing the growth of the AI in healthcare market.

North America to account for largest market share. Being a developed and technologically advanced region, it is likely to be one of the key contributors to the overall AI in healthcare market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, high spending of GDP in healthcare, especially in the US and Canada, is likely to supplement the growth of next-gen technologies such as AI in the region. APAC is likely to closely pursuit the growth of North America and is expected to register the second-fastest growth rate.

Key market players include NVIDIA (US), Intel (US), IBM (US), Google (US), Microsoft (US), AWS (US), General Vision (US), GE Healthcare (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Medtronic (US). The market has active participation of start-ups. A few emerging start-ups in the market are CloudMedx (US), Imagia Cybernetics (Canada), Precision Health AI (US), and Cloud Pharmaceuticals (US).

The Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market is categorized as below –

By Offering

Hardware

Processor

MPU

GPU

FPGA

ASIC

Memory

Network

Software

AI Platform

Machine learning framework

Application program interface (API)

AI Solution

On-premise

Cloud

Services

Deployment and integration

Support and maintenance

By Technology

Machine learning

Deep learning

Supervised learning

Reinforcement learning

Unsupervised learning

Others

Natural language processing

Context-aware computing

Computer vision

By Application

Patient data and risk analysis

Medical imaging and diagnostics

Precision medicine

Drug discovery

Lifestyle management and monitoring

Virtual assistant

Inpatient care and hospital management

Research

Healthcare assistance robots

Emergency room and surgery

Wearables

Metal health

By Region

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Spain

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Rest of the World

South America

Middle East and Africa

Processor to hold largest market in hardware segment. Increasing need for hardware platforms with high computing power to run various AI software is the key factor accelerating the growth for hardware devices in the AI in healthcare market. Demand for high-computing processors to run AI algorithms continues to surge its growth in the hardware segment. The processor segment consists of MPUs, GPUs, FPGAs, and ASICs. In processors, GPUs are expected to foresee strong growth owing to high parallel computing capabilities, and the same is expected to continue in the coming years. Context-aware computing to witness higher growth during forecast period. The development of more sophisticated hard and soft sensors has accelerated the growth of context-aware processing. Increased processing power, innovative sensing capabilities, and improved connectivity have resulted in the growth of context-aware processing systems. A few core healthcare applications include lifestyle management and monitoring, in-patient care and hospital management, and virtual assistant.

Key questions addressed in the report

Which are the major applications of AI in healthcare market? How big is the opportunity for their growth in the developing economies in the next 5 years?

Which are the major companies in the AI in healthcare market? What are their major strategies to strengthen their market presence?

Which AI technology will find its major application in healthcare?

Which are the leading countries in the AI in healthcare market? What would be the share of North America and Europe in this market in the next 5 years?

What will be the role of the standards and regulations by governments and associations in the adoption of AI in healthcare?

