Global Weigh-In-Motion System Market 2021 Developments, Technologies, Opportunities, Restraints, and Challenges

The weigh-in-motion system market is estimated to grow at a CAGR 7.49% rate during the forecast period.

The weigh-in-motion system market is expected to be driven by factors such as rising traffic congestion, increasing public-private partnerships (PPPs), and government focus on intelligent transportation systems (ITS) and economic systems as opposed to static weigh systems. The highway toll segment is expected to be the most significant. Most highway tolls are equipped with high-speed weigh-in-motion systems, which aid in the detection of overweight vehicles while minimising traffic congestion. Low-speed weigh-in-motion systems are used in regions such as Asia Pacific and North America due to low costs and regulatory issues. Due to increased freight traffic and free movement of goods across European countries, European highway tolls are equipped with high-speed weigh-in-motion systems. During the forecast period, the highway toll segment is expected to dominate the weigh-in-motion system market. Highway tolls use weigh-in-motion systems to reduce traffic congestion and detect overweight vehicles.

The hardware segment is expected to be the most lucrative. Several sensors and controllers make up the hardware segment. These sensors are used to gather data about the vehicle’s characteristics. A controller, on the other hand, processes and stores the traffic and other related data collected by the sensors in the data warehouse. During the forecast period, the hardware segment is expected to dominate the weigh-in-motion system market. As of 2019, the European region dominates the hardware market, followed by North America.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate. Because of increased investments in intelligent transportation systems, smart traffic management, and smart cities, particularly in China and India, the Asia Pacific WIM system market is expected to grow at the fastest rate. Furthermore, the market for weigh-in-motion systems is expected to be driven by rising vehicle sales and increased import/export in the region. The Asia Pacific market is currently dominated by low-speed weigh-in-motion systems. A high-speed WIM system, on the other hand, is expected to have a sizable market share by the end of 2026.

Key market players in the global Weigh-In-Motion System industries are Kapsch TrafficCom, Q-Free, METTLER TOLEDO, Avery Weigh-Tronix (Illinois Tool Works), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), International Road Dynamics, Kistler, TransCore (Roper Technologies), Axis Communications, and EFKON.

The Weigh-In-Motion System Market report has been categorized as below

By Vehicle Speed

Low-Speed

High-Speed

By Type

In-Road System

Weigh Bridge System

Onboard System

By End Use Industry

Highway Toll

Oil & Refinery

Logistics

Others

By Function

Vehicle Profiling

Axle Counting

Weight Enforcement

Weight-Based Toll Collection

Traffic Data Collection

By Component

Hardware

Software & Services

By Sensor Type

Image Sensor

Piezoelectric Sensor

Bending Plate

Inductive Loop

Magnetic Sensor

Acoustic Sensor

Infrared Sensor

Radar Sensor

LiDAR Sensor

Thermal Sensor

By Region

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

New products/service competitor are exploring?

Key players in the market and how intense is the competition?

What are the upcoming industry trends that manufacturers are focusing on in the future updates?

For each segment, what are the significant opportunities in the market?

What are the key growth strategies adopted by major market players in the market?

What are the key success strategies adopted by major competitors in the market?

