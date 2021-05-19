Arms Ammunition Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product, by Applications, by Regions and Segment Forecasts, 2020 – 2027

The Global Arms & Ammunition Market is forecasted to be worth USD 35.63 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The investigative approach applied for the extensive analysis of the sale, gross margin and profit generated by the industry are presented through resources including tables, charts, and graphic images. Importantly, these resources can be easily integrated or used for preparing business or corporate presentations.

You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Arms Ammunition Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/227

The study methodologies used to examine the Arms Ammunition market for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027 further classifies the industry by type, geography, end-use and end-user to add more precision and bring to light factors responsible for augmenting business development.

The polymer sub-segment is growing with the fastest CAGR of 6.3% owing to its higher efficiency in the manufacturing with 3D printing techniques and reduction in the overall costing with higher applicability in the sports and hunting purposes.

Key players in the market Smith & Wesson Holding Corp., Freedom Group, Orbital ATK, Sturm, Ruger, & Co., Inc., American Outdoor Brand Corporation, Thales Group, Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics Corporation, Beretta S.p.A., and Raytheon Company, among others.

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Arms

Pistols

Revolvers

Rifles

Machine Guns

Shotguns

Carbines

Others

Ammunition

Bullets

Aerial Bombs

Grenades

Artillery Shells

Mortars

Launchers

Others

End Users Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Military

Law Enforcement

Hunting

Sports

Self-defense

Caliber Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Small

9mm

56mm

62mm

7mm

.338 Lapua Magnum

.338 Norma Magnum

5mm

Others

Medium

20mm

25mm

30mm

40mm

Others

High

60mm

81mm

120m

155mm

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Guided

Unguided

Lethality Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Lethal

Less-lethal

Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Fuzes & Primers

Propellants

Bases

Projectiles and Warheads

Others

Materials Used Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Steel

Aluminum

Polymer

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Arms Ammunition Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/227

Read [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/arms-ammunition-market

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Arms Ammunition Market Methodology & Sources

1.1. Arms Ammunition Market Definition

1.2. Arms Ammunition Market Research Scope

1.3. Arms Ammunition Market Methodology

1.4. Arms Ammunition Market Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Arms Ammunition Market Key Insights

Chapter 4. Arms Ammunition Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Arms Ammunition Market By Products Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 6. Arms Ammunition Market By Types Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 7. Arms Ammunition Market By Applications Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 8. Arms Ammunition Market By End Use Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 9. Arms Ammunition Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

Continued…

Related Reports:

Blockchain in Healthcare Market Share 2027 Growing Rapidly in UK and Other Regions- Analysis by Size,Types & Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Gem, Chronicled, Hashed Health Cancer

Immunotherapy in Healthcare Market Booming by Recent Trends, Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Regional Growth Overview 2027 Clinical Decision Support Systems

Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market High Demand, Recent Trends, Future Growth, Business Scenario, Product, Technology, Share and Forecasts Report 2020 – 2027