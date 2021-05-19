5G Chipset Market Analysis By Product And Segment Forecasts, 2020 – 2027

The global 5G chipset market reached a market size of USD 1.49 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a robust CAGR of 47.3% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Increasing machine-to-machine connections is one of the key factors expected to drive global 5G chipset market growth during the forecast period. Growing demand for mobile broadband services is expected to further boost growth of the global 5G chipset market in the near future. Increasing government initiatives to create smart cities in developed and developing countries is another key factor expected to augment global 5G chipset market growth over the forecast period.

Frequency Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

mm-Wave

sub-6GHz

sub-6GHz + mm-Wave

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

RFIC

Modem

Processing Node Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

10 nm

7 nm

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Smartphones & Tablets

Broadband Access Gateway Devices

Connected Devices

Connected Vehicles

Telecom Base Station Equipment

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

IT & Telecommunication

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Industrial Automation

Retail

Media & Entertainment

Energy & Utilities

Automotive & Transportation

Others

