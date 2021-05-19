Eubiotics Market Share, Growth Rate, Trends and Forecast 2028

The global eubiotics market size is expected to reach USD 10.89 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 8.0% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Key factors projected to drive market revenue growth include increasing global consumption of meat, specifically chicken, milk, and eggs owing to a rapidly growing global population, shift in dietary preferences, changing food consumption patterns, rising demand for manufactured feed, and increasing awareness about feed quality on livestock health and wellness.

Key players in the global eubiotics market are BASF SE, Novus International, Lallemand Inc., Cargill Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Kemin Industries, Lesaffre Group, Behn Mayer Group, Yara International ASA, and DuPont.

Use of traditional antibiotic growth promoters in animal farming has been banned in various countries as it posed health challenges over the years. The ban has resulted in a rapid shift towards eubiotics as an alternative to antibiotics. Manufacturers have introduced targeted solutions to boost the immunity of livestock against bacterial and viral infections, enhance lactose tolerance levels, and improve digestive efficacy.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Probiotics

Prebiotics

Organic Acids

Essential Oils

Exogenous Enzymes

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Solid

Liquid

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Gut Health

Immunity

Yield

Production

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Poultry

Swine

Ruminant

Aquaculture

Regional scope: – North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

