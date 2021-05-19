Global Aircraft Fuel Tanks Industry Report 2021-2027 Analysis of Regional and Country-Level Market Dynamics

The growing demand for aircraft across various aviation platforms is a major factor driving the growth of the aircraft fuel tanks market. New aircraft programs for military and business aircraft also contribute to the market’s growth. By platform, the commercial aviation segment is expected to be a larger contributor to the aircraft fuel tanks market during the forecast period. Commercial aviation has been witnessing strong growth over the past few years. One of the major factors driving this growth is the increased demand for aircraft. The growing aircraft fleet must go through regular and mandatory maintenance services. The internal tanks present in commercial aviation aircraft are an important part of the aerostructure requiring frequent checks and repairs. These maintenance requirements are expected to drive the market for commercial aviation fuel tanks.

North America is expected to be the largest market for aircraft fuel tanks during the forecast period. The demand for aircraft is continuously increasing, due to which aircraft manufacturers are expanding their product line, thus creating a significant requirement for aircraft fuel tanks. Therefore, increasing aircraft orders offer a significant advantage for the aircraft fuel tanks market. Moreover, there is a growing trend to upgrade existing/older aircraft in the aircraft industry. This, along with the high military expenditure of the US, is expected to drive the market in the North American region.

The Aircraft Fuel Tanks Market is categorized as below –

By Type

External

Conformal tanks

Drop tanks

Internal

Integral tanks

Rigid removable tanks

Bladder tanks

Tip tanks

Auxiliary tanks

By End Use

Aftermarket

Parts Replacement

MRO

OEM

By Platform

Commercial Aircraft

Narrow Body Aircraft

Wide Body Aircraft

Very Large Aircraft

Regional Aircraft

General and Business Aircraft

Helicopters

Military Aviation

Fixed Wing

Helicopters

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

By Material

Hydraulic Reservoirs

Commercial Aviation

Military Aviation

By Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

UK

France

Russia

Italy

Sweden

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Rest of APAC

Rest of the World

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Some of the major vendors in the aircraft fuel tanks market include Meggitt PLC (UK), Cobham plc (UK), Safran S.A. (France), GKN Aerospace (UK), Robertson Fuel Systems LLC (US), Aero Tec Laboratories, Inc. (US), Elbit Systems â€“ Cyclone Ltd. (Israel), General Dynamics Corporation (UK), and Marshall Aerospace and Defence Group (UK). These vendors provide crash-resistant fuel tanks, bladder tanks, and auxiliary internal and external fuel tanks, among others, for aircraft such as fixed-wing, rotorcraft, and UAVs across both commercial and military platforms.

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What will be the revenue pockets for the manufacturers of aircraft fuel tanks in the next five years?

Who are the leading manufacturers of aircraft fuel tanks in the global market?

What are the growth prospects for the aircraft fuel tanks market?

What are the major challenges faced by players in the market?

What are the latest technological trends in the market?

