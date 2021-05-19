May 2021 Report on Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends for 2015-2027

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR), downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
PT Mufasa Specialties Indonesia
Japan U-Pica Company Ltd.
Jiangsu Fullmark
Anhui Sealong Biotechnology Co., Ltd.
PT. Arindo Pacific Chemicals
SHOWA DENKO K.K.
DIC Material Inc.
Luxchem Polymer Industries
Aekyung Petrochemical Co., Ltd
Saudi Industrial Resins Ltd.
Luxchem Corporation Berhad
Yongsan Chemicals, Inc.
Eternal Materials Co., Ltd.
Changzhou Huari
Changzhou Fangxin
CCP Composites (Guangzhou) Co., Ltd.
Ashland
AOC
Tokan Material Technology Co., Ltd
Tianhe Resin
PT Justus Kimiaraya
Sewon Chemical Co, Ltd
Axson Technologies (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.
Japan Composite
Yabang
Guangdong Huaxun
Polynt-Reichhold
PT Styrindo Mono Indonesia (SMI)
HELM AG
PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk (CAP)
Zhaoqing Futian
Technobell Ltd
Astar (Guangzhou) Co., Ltd.
Zeyuan Chemical
DSM
PT Platinum Resins Indonesia
By Type:
Orthophthalic
Isophthalic
Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD)
Others
By Application:
Construction Industry
Automotive Industry
Shipbuilding Industry
Other Composites
Others
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Market Overview
1.1 Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Orthophthalic
1.2.2 Isophthalic
1.2.3 Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD)
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Construction Industry
1.3.2 Automotive Industry
1.3.3 Shipbuilding Industry
1.3.4 Other Composites
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
….. continued
