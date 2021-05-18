Aviation Blockchain Market 2021-2027 Analysis of Regional and Country-Level Market Dynamics

Aviation Blockchain Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 22.3% during the forecasting period 2021-2027.

As blockchain technology showcases great opportunities for securing and managing data, the airline industry is found to be implementing blockchain concept more. The major drivers for adopting blockchain into aviation are, it assists in tracking of baggage and cargo, for identity verification, ticket overbooking, automated payments, overall aircraft maintenance and much more. The Blockchain technology comes with bold promises, evidence of value through traction when it comes to aviation industry. This technology assists in managing bulk amount of information and more importantly the movement of value through digital channels. Looking towards it benefits its expected that the overall global aviation blockchain market may shoe a noteworthy growth, and will expand considerably in the next few years.

Some of the major players in the aviation blockchain market include Microsoft Corporation (US), IBM (US), Zamna Technologies (UK), Aeron Labs (Belize), Winding Tree (Switzerland), Volantio Inc (US), Filament (US), Infosys (India), Insolar Technologies (Switzerland), LeewayHertz Technologies (US), and Moog Inc. (US). These players provide blockchain platforms and solutions to various aviation companies.

The Aviation Blockchain Market report has been categorized as below

By End Market

Airports

Airlines

MRO

Manufacturers

Lessors

By Application

Passenger Identity Management

Cargo & Baggage Tracking

Flight & Crew Data Management

Frequent Flyer Programs

Smart Contract

Travel Insurance

E-ticketing & Ticket Tokenization

Aircraft Refueling

Airline Revenue Sharing

Leasing

Supply Chain Management

Parts Tracking

Parts Health Monitoring

Inventory Management

Aircraft Maintenance

By Deployment

Public

Private

Hybrid

