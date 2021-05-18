Global Blockchain in Energy Market Analysis By Component (Platform, Services) and By Type (Private, Public)

Blockchain in Energy Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 68.02% during the forecasting period 2021-2027.

Blockchain technology has a capability to decentralise energy markets and increase the flexibility. It enables real-time coordination of electricity supply and demand data that can increase demand-side energy efficiency. Blockchain system can also be employed to accurately monitor and control energy activities in real-time, which will eventually upturn supply side efficiency. Although substantial improvements have been made with regards to the use of blockchain in the energy sector, several challenges stand in the way of blockchain energy becoming mainstream anytime soon. But looking towards it benefits its expected that the overall blockchain energy market may show a noteworthy growth, and will expand considerably in the next few years.

Some of the major players are Accenture, Electron, Power Ledger, LO, Energy, WePower, Grid+, Infosys Limited, Oracle, SAP, Drift, EnergiMine Ltd., Conjoule GmbH, Sun Exchange, Greeneum, Grid Singularity

The Blockchain in Energy Market report has been categorized as below

By Type

Private

Public

By Application

Grid Management

Energy Trading

Government Risk and Compliance Management

Payment Schemes

Supply Chain Management

Others

By Component

Platform

Services

By End User

Power

Oil & Gas

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of World

