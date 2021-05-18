Global Blockchain Technology Market Analysis By Providers – Infrastructure Provider & Application Provider

The global market report scope includes a detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends. The report covers analysis of regional and country-level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies. The report scope includes a detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the market share.

Some of the prominent players in this market are Alpha point; Amazon Web Services, Inc.; Asta Solutions Pty Ltd.; Bacoor, Inc.; Blocko, Inc.; Chain, Inc.; Coinbase, Inc.; Digiledge; Digital Asset Holdings, LLC; Earthport; Exioms Technology Pvt. Ltd.; Hewlett Packard Enterprises (HPE); Huobi; IBM Corporation; Microsoft Corporation; Paystand; Peer Ledger; R3; SAP SE; SimplyFi SofTech India Pvt. Ltd.; and SmartMesh Foundation Pte. Ltd.

The Blockchain Technology Market report has been categorized as below

By Providers

Infrastructure provider

Application provider

By Application

Smart contract

Payment & wallet

Digital identity

Documentation

Exchange

Compliance & risk management

By End User

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

IT services

Media & entertainment

Transportation & logistics

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of World

The years considered for the study are as follows:

Base year – 2020

Estimated year – 2021

Projected year – 2022

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

