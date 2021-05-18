North America Hummus Market Set for Rapid Growth to Reach Around US$ 1558.70 million by 2027

The hummus market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 601.39 million in 2019 to US$ 1558.70 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2020 to 2027.

The rise in popularity of the hummus has motivated the manufacturers to boost the production volume and undertake investment in research and development along with new product development of hummus product with exotic taste which could suit consumer needs. The rise in industrial field expenditures coupled with increasing intense competition, and growing of adoption of hummus as a plant based healthy ingredients has driven the demand for new product launches. To keep in line with the objective, the key players in the market are launching new products with unique combination of vegetables, spices and other ingredients which is quite different from the original hummus

Leading North America Hummus Market Players:

Bakkavor,Boar’s Head Brand ,Cedar’s Mediterranean Foods Inc.,Fountain of Health ,Hope Foods, LLC,Hummus Goodness,Lancaster Colony Corporation,Lantana Foods,Strauss Group ,Tribe Hummus

North America Hummus market – Regional Analysis to 2027 is an exclusive and in-depth study which provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides an overview of the market with the detailed segmentation by type, application, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall virtual reality industry. This report provides qualified research on the market to evaluate the key players by calibrating all the relevant products/services to understand the positioning of the major players in market.

North America Hummus Market Segmentation

North America Hummus Market, by Type

Original hummus

Red pepper hummus

Black olive hummus

White bean hummus

Edamame hummus

Others

North America Hummus Market, by Application

Sauces and dips

Pastes and spreads

Others

North America Hummus Market – by Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and hypermarkets

Convenience store

Online stores

Others

North America Hummus Market – By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

