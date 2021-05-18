Europe Aquaculture Market Set for Rapid Growth to Reach Around US$ 16,311.8 Mn by 2027

The Europe Aquaculture market is accounted to US$ 10,345.4 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 16,311.8 Mn by 2027.

Norway is dominating the Europe Aquaculture market followed by Rest of Europe. The demand for aquaculture products is growing in Norway due to the increasing knowledge about the health benefits offered by the seafood. The manufacturers are focusing on mergers and acquisitions to increase the sales of the company. The rising population, increase in disposable income, and demand for healthy products are some of the drivers for the growth of Europe Aquaculture Market.

Leading Europe Aquaculture Market Players:

Bakkafrost,Cermaq Group AS,Cooke Aquaculture Inc.,Danish Salmon A/S,FIFAX AB,HESY AQUACULTURE B.V.,Lerøy,Mowi ASA,NIRI AS,Selonda Aquaculture SA,Stolt-Nielsen Limited,Thai Union Group PCL

Europe Aquaculture market – Regional Analysis to 2027 is an exclusive and in-depth study which provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides an overview of the market with the detailed segmentation by type, application, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall virtual reality industry. This report provides qualified research on the market to evaluate the key players by calibrating all the relevant products/services to understand the positioning of the major players in market.

EUROPE AQUACULTURE MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Species

Aquatic Plants

Fish

Crustaceans

Molluscs

Others

By Nature

Land based

Offshore

By Culture Environment

Fresh water

Brackish water

Marine

