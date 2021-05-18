Middle East and Africa Flavored Syrup Market Set for Rapid Growth to Reach Around US$ 3,065.2 Mn by 2027

Middle East and Africa flavored syrup market accounted to US$ 2,068.4 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2019-2027, to account to US$ 3,065.2 Mn by 2027.

The UAE country accounted for the largest market share in the Middle East, and Africa flavored syrup market. With the rise in population, along with changing consumer lifestyle and buying habits, the region is gradually making a move toward the consumption of unique food and beverage items. The demand for flavored syrups is also expected to rise with the change in dietary patterns. Moreover, the increase in the number of retail outlets, supermarkets, and food chains has positively impacted the growth of the Middle East, and Africa flavored syrup market.

Leading Middle East and Africa Flavored Syrup Market Players:

Amoretti,Archer Daniels Midland Company,ASR Group,Kerry Group,Monin, Inc.,Small Hand Foods,Sonoma Syrup Co.,Sunny Sky Products, LLC,The Hershey Company,Torani

Middle East and Africa Flavored Syrup market – Regional Analysis to 2027 is an exclusive and in-depth study which provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides an overview of the market with the detailed segmentation by type, application, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall virtual reality industry. This report provides qualified research on the market to evaluate the key players by calibrating all the relevant products/services to understand the positioning of the major players in market.

By Flavor

Fruit

Chocolate

Vanilla

Herbs and Seasonings

Others

By Flavor Type

Sweet

Salty & Savory

Sour

Mint

By Application

Beverages

Dairy & Frozen Desserts

Confectionery

Bakery

Others

By Country

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East and Africa

