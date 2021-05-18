What is Propelling Kenaf Seed Oil Market Growth?

The Kenaf Seed Oil market study analyzes each market player encompassed in the market study as per its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

According to a recent report by Fact.MR, the kenaf seed oil market is estimated to continue its bullish run during the 2019-2027 period with global sales poised to surpass 27,000 tons in 2019. The healthy growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing demand for kenaf seed oil in an assortment of industries such as pharmaceutical, lubricants, food and beverages, cosmetics, personal care, and biofuel.

The study finds that end-users are becoming increasingly aware of the growing demand for kenaf fibers and its derivatives in an array of industries such as paper, construction, textile, furniture, and biofuel. The short harvest time of three to five months makes kenaf a potential alternative to hemp, jute, and flax which can fulfill the demand for natural raw-material in industries while overcoming the problem of deforestation.

With sustainability gaining traction in different industries, the demand for kenaf is estimated to rise in the foreseeable future. Consequently, governments around the world are promoting the development of a commercial kenaf value chain. The focus on the development of profitable kenaf value chains is expected to aid in the production of kenaf seed required for the production of kenaf seed oil. Additionally, growing awareness about the potential benefits of kenaf seed oil is likely to become a prime focus of the kenaf value chain in the foreseeable future.

The study finds that kenaf seed oil production is also receiving government support in many countries. For instance, Malaysia renamed its National Tobacco Board to National Kenaf and Tobacco Board which has allocated 2000 hectares of land to small farmers for cultivation of Kenaf.

Along similar lines, the Nigerian government announced that it would continue to support the production of kenaf as it has the potential to give the economy a substantial boost. The Fact.MR report opines these initiatives will continue to play a vital role in the kenaf seed oil market growth with sales of conventional kenaf seed oil projected to surpass 24,500 tons in 2019 registering a Y-o-Y growth of more than 5.5% through 2018.

The Kenaf Seed Oil market report provides the readers with the below-mentioned insights:

Key trends, including ecological conservation, patented solutions, and globalization.

Consumption pattern of each segment of the market in every region.

Detailed study of the factors (positive and negative) impacting the growth of the global Endobronchial Valves market.

Critical analysis of R&D activities performed by market players to expand their production footprint across various industries.

Thorough research of effect of the market across various end use industries.

The Kenaf Seed Oil market report gets rid of the following queries:

Which end use has the highest rate of consumption and why? Which regions are the market players targeting to gain a competitive edge? What is the growth forecast of the global market in region? What is the Y-o-Y growth rate of the global market? Which segment will have the maximum share of the global market by the end of year?

