How Robotic End of Arm Tools (EOAT) Market strategies to revive sales post COVID-19 Pandemic?

The Robotic End of Arm Tools (EOAT) market study analyzes each market player encompassed in the market study as per its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

A recent research study by Fact.MR estimates global sales of robotic end of arm tools (EOAT) to surpass US$ 2,000 Mn in 2019, up from US$ 1, 900.3 Mn in 2018. This growth in sales can be attributed to the ever-evolving demand of industrial ecosystems for high productivity via industrial robotics.

With industrial ecosystems facing the constant pressure to enhance productivity and reduce operating costs, the demand for collaborative robots is higher than ever. Subsequently, evolving roles for collaborative robots bring robotic end of arm tools (EOAT) into the fore with a crucial role to play i.e. offering the desired functionality to the robot systems.

“As the quality of robotic end of arm tools (EOAT) is closely tied to the performance of robotic frameworks, the end-use industries are seeking lighter, faster, and cheaper models to boost their ROI benefits. This, in turn, has prompted the manufacturers in the robotic end of arm tools (EOAT) market space to meet diverse requirements of the end-use industries who are functioning in an increasingly competitive environment”, says the Fact.MR report.

As per the Fact.MR analysis, grippers remain the ‘top-selling’ robotic end of arm tools (EOAT), with global demand estimated to exceed US$ 1,140 Mn in 2019. The demand for various types of grippers, such as jaw grippers, niddle grippers, magnetic grippers, bellows grippers, and others, varies according to the target application and associated specifications. According to the report, growing demand for grippers can be attributed to the high importance of ‘pick and place’ applications in the automation space.

The Robotic End of Arm Tools (EOAT) market report provides the readers with the below-mentioned insights:

Key trends, including ecological conservation, patented solutions, and globalization.

Consumption pattern of each segment of the market in every region.

Detailed study of the factors (positive and negative) impacting the growth of the global Endobronchial Valves market.

Critical analysis of R&D activities performed by market players to expand their production footprint across various industries.

Thorough research of effect of the market across various end use industries.

The Robotic End of Arm Tools (EOAT) market report gets rid of the following queries:

Which end use has the highest rate of consumption and why? Which regions are the market players targeting to gain a competitive edge? What is the growth forecast of the global market in region? What is the Y-o-Y growth rate of the global market? Which segment will have the maximum share of the global market by the end of year?

