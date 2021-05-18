Global Class D Audio Amplifier Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR 8.37% During Forecasts

The class D audio amplifier market is expected to grow at a CAGR 8.37% rate during the forecast period.

Class D audio amplifier market for automotive to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period. Increasing traction toward in-vehicle infotainment systems in automobiles has raised the demand for class D audio amplifiers in the automotive industry. In infotainment systems, audio amplifiers are used to achieve enhanced in-vehicle experience and improve the performance of the in-car audio or sound systems by adding power and channel count.

APAC is expected to hold the largest market share. APAC has emerged as a major manufacturing hub of consumer electronics; this has led the consumer electronics industry to account for the majority of the market share, in terms of audio amplifier ICs consumption. The region has major consumer electronics companies such as Samsung, Toshiba, Panasonic, and LG Electronics. The growth of the class D audio amplifier market in APAC is also attributed to the consumption of these amplifiers by automotive players in this region to advance their automotive infotainment systems. The low cost of labor and development in infrastructure have boosted the manufacturing of consumer electronics and in-car audio systems in this region.

Key Market Players include Texas Instruments (US), Qualcomm (US), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Cirrus Logic (US), Analog Devices (US), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), Infineon Technologies (Germany) Maxim Integrated (US), Silicon Labs (US), ON Semiconductor (US), and ROHM Semiconductor (Japan).

