Electronic Article Surveillance Market 2021 Industry Outlook, Current Status, Supply-Demand, Growth Opportunities and Top Manufacturers Analysis 2025

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on Electronic Article Surveillance Market, which has been categorized by market size as well as growth indicators, and further encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2021-2025.

Electronic article surveillance (EAS) is a technological method for preventing shoplifting from retail stores, pilferage of books from libraries or removal of properties from office buildings. Special tags are fixed to merchandise or books. These tags are removed or deactivated by the clerks when the item is properly bought or checked out. At the exits of the store, a detection system sounds an alarm or otherwise alerts the staff when it senses active tags. Some stores also have detection systems at the entrance to the restrooms that sound an alarm if someone tries to take unpaid merchandise with them into the restroom. For high-value goods that are to be manipulated by the patrons, wired alarm clips called spider wrap may be used instead of tags.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

The report forecast global Electronic Article Surveillance market to grow to reach xx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR of xx% during the period 2020-2025 due to coronavirus situation.

The report offers detailed coverage of Electronic Article Surveillance industry and main market trends with impact of coronavirus. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Electronic Article Surveillance by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.

First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Electronic Article Surveillance market for 2015-2024.

And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].

At the same time, we classify Electronic Article Surveillance according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.

Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Electronic Article Surveillance company.

Key Content of Chapters as follows (Including and can be customized) :

Part 1:

Market Overview, Development, and Segment by Type, Application & Region

Part 2:

Company information, Sales, Cost, Margin etc.

Part 3:

Global Market by company, Type, Application & Geography

Part 4:

Asia-Pacific Market by Type, Application & Geography

Part 5:

Europe Market by Type, Application & Geography

Part 6:

North America Market by Type, Application & Geography

Part 7:

South America Market by Type, Application & Geography

Part 8:

Middle East & Africa Market by Type, Application & Geography

Part 9:

Market Features

Part 10:

Investment Opportunity

Part 11:

Conclusion

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

Key Companies

Checkpoint Systems

Tyco Retail Solutions

Nedap

Hangzhou Century Co., Ltd

Gunnebo Gateway

Sentry Technology

Ketec

All Tag

Universal Surveillance Systems

Market by Type

Hard Tag

Soft Tag

Deactivator or Detacher

Detection System

Market by Application

Clothing &Fashion Accessories

Cosmetics/Pharmacy

Supermarkets & Large Grocery

Others

