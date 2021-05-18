Global Healthcare Analytics Market Value to Grow at a CAGR of 24.2% During 2021-2027

Healthcare Analytics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 24.2% during the forecasting period 2021-2027

The healthcare analytics market is being driven by factors such as the rise of big data in the healthcare sector, increased emphasis on collecting and analysing data from various sources for improved customer service, technological advances, and the advent of social media and its effect on the healthcare industry. Increased support for healthcare technology companies developing mHealth applications, big data analytics, and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions would also help grow the global market. Business development is expected to be accelerated by technological innovations that promote information exchange and enhanced compliance with the Health Insurance Portability and Transparency Act (HIPAA) patient data confidentiality requirements. Data storage and analysis, on the other hand, necessitate the use of appropriately trained staff. A increasing capability gap is posing a challenge for the healthcare industry. A significant problem is the lack of diverse skills, knowledge, expertise, and experience needed to work in the data analytics sector. Due to payers’ increased emphasis on early detection of fraud and reducing avoidable costs, the Financial Analytics segment is expected to dominate the market in 2019. During the forecast period, the demand for financial analysis is projected to expand significantly.

Browse Complete Report @ https://whipsmartmi.com/Report/Healthcare-Analytics-Market

North America leads the industry, followed by Europe, Asia, and the rest of the world. During the forecast era, the market in North America is expected to rise the most. Growing federal healthcare mandates to contain rising healthcare costs; increasing regulatory requirements; growing EHR adoption; and rising government policies focused on personalised medicine, population health management, and value-based reimbursements are all contributing to the North American market’s rapid growth.

Key market players include IBM Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Wipro, Cerner, Cotiviti (Verscend Technologies), Citiustech, Health Catalyst, IBM, Inovalon, Mckesson, Medeanalytics, Optum, Oracle, SAS Institute Inc, SCIO Health Analytics (An EXL Company),Vitreoshealth.

Request a Sample of this research @ https://whipsmartmi.com/sample/he0363/Healthcare-Analytics-Market

About Whipsmartmi:

Whipsmart MI is a growth partnership company that provides fact-based consulting services focused on helping our clients achieve incremental and transformational growth competing in business-to- business and business-to- consumer markets. We facilitate their growth journey through an environment that is dominated by accelerating change, constant evolution of new business models, disruptive trends and technologies in their respective industry.

We serve a wide spectrum of global industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Information Technology, Communication, Medical Devices, Pharmaceuticals, Defense, Aviation, and Chemicals among others. Our well-seasoned blend of technical and marketing expertise enables us to serve our customers with comprehensive study of global supply chains that helps them to devise highly effective strategies.

Contact Info:

Name: Neeraj

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://whipsmartmi.com/

Press Release: https://whipsmartmi.com/pressrelease

Blog: https://whipsmartmi.com/blogs

Phone: +1 5102005090