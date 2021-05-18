Perimeter Intrusion Detection System (PIDS) Market Size 2021, Top Countries Segmented by Applications and Geography Trends, Market Impact and Precise Outlook 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

The report titled Perimeter Intrusion Detection System Market has been added by Kenneth Research, provides detailed insights of the market scenario which is further classified on the basis of market size and market volume, along with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of the market over the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2025.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global Perimeter Intrusion Detection System (PIDS) Market – By Vertical (Government, Military & Defense, Critical Infrastructure, and Others), By Component (Hardware [Camera, Sensors, and Others], Software, and Services [Managed Services and Professional Services]), By Deployment (Barrier-mounted, Ground-based, Free-standing, and Rapidly Deployable), and By Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW) – Forecast up to 2025.

This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the global perimeter intrusion detection system market by vertical (government, military & defense, critical infrastructure, and others), by component (hardware [camera, sensors, and others], software, and services [managed services and professional services]), by deployment (barrier-mounted, ground-based, free-standing, and rapidly deployable), and by geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW). The market research report identifies Axis Communications AB, CIAS Elettronica, FLIR Systems, Honeywell, Johnson Controls, Schneider Electric, and Advanced Perimeter Systems Limited as the major vendors operating in the global perimeter intrusion detection system market.

Overview of the Global Perimeter Intrusion Detection System Market

Kenneth Research report forecasts that the global perimeter intrusion detection system market will grow at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period. The market for perimeter intrusion detection system is driven by the increasing demand for remote access surveillance. Several industries are investing in a perimeter intrusion detection system embedded with features such as video analytics to protect critical infrastructure such as nuclear weapon stations. However, the integration of perimeter intrusion detection systems with the existing infrastructure and increasing false incidents are hampering the market growth.

The implementation of perimeter intrusion detection system is anticipated to grow further, owing to the increasing spending on protecting critical infrastructure by enterprises and government. Furthermore, the increasing risk of terrorism and infiltration along with the increasing government regulations on perimeter security will further boost the growth of the perimeter intrusion detection system market.

According to the perimeter intrusion detection system industry analysis, North America accounted for the largest share of the global perimeter intrusion detection system market in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC, and RoW. With the presence of the highest number of technology innovators and market disruptors, the adoption of the perimeter intrusion detection system is highest in this region. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth rate due to increasing initiatives and government regulations for increasing perimeter security. RoW is also expected to have a significant growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the increasing initiatives for securing critical infrastructure.

Perimeter Intrusion Detection System Market Research Competitive Analysis and Key Vendors

The report covers and analyzes the global perimeter intrusion detection system market. Major vendors across different verticals are increasingly developing products and investing in this market, and as a result, the perimeter intrusion detection system market is expected to grow at a decent pace in the coming years. The key players in the perimeter intrusion detection system market are adopting various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations & partnerships, joint ventures, and few other strategies to gain a competitive advantage in the market.

Few of the Key Vendors in the Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market Research:

• Anixter International

• Honeywell

• Advanced Perimeter Systems Limited

• Johnson Controls

• Schneider Electric

• Senstar Corporation

• DeTekion Security Systems

These companies are creating sensors, cameras, and associated hardware to be integrated into perimeter detection systems. There are numerous other vendors that have been studied based on the portfolio, geographical presence, marketing & distribution channels, revenue generation, and significant investments in R&D for analysis of the entire ecosystem.

Perimeter Intrusion Detection System Market Research, By Vertical

• Government

• Military & Defense

• Critical Infrastructure

• Others

Critical infrastructure is expected to have a significant share during the forecast period 2019–2025.

Perimeter Intrusion Detection System Market Research, By Component

• Hardware

o Camera

o Sensors

o Others

• Software

• Services

o Managed Services

o Professional Services

The hardware segment is estimated to hold the largest market share in 2019, and the services segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period 2019–2025.

Perimeter Intrusion Detection System Market Research, By Deployment

• Barrier-mounted

• Ground-based

• Free-standing

• Rapidly Deployable

The free-standing segment is expected to contribute significantly to the perimeter intrusion detection system market growth.

Perimeter Intrusion Detection System Market Research Benefits

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the perimeter intrusion detection system market. Perimeter intrusion detection systems (PIDS) are used in an external environment to detect the presence of an intruder attempting to breach a perimeter. The adoption of PIDS is primarily due to the implementation of fiber optic distributed acoustic sensing (DAS) technology, which is growing rapidly as part of PIDS strategies for several companies across a range of industries. Perimeter security solutions are dependent on several factors, including climatic conditions, local regulations, duration of deployment, and landscape. Furthermore, there are several perimeter intrusion threats currently adopters are facing, such as personnel movement, vehicle movement, and digging or drilling. Depending on the threat, users of perimeter intrusion detection systems need to select an appropriate solution to protect the critical infrastructure.

Currently, several perimeter intrusion detection systems players are offering technologies that are being used in securing perimeter of critical infrastructure such as nuclear weapon stations, utility stations, and others. The report discusses the market in terms of deployment, component, vertical, and region. Further, the report provides details about the major challenges impacting the market growth.

