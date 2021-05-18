Online Clothing Rental Market Size 2021 Future Demand and Leading Players Updates by Forecast to 2023 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has added a report on Online Clothing Rental Market that involves the analysis of the product demand, ongoing industry trends and innovations in the market on the basis of various factors and by using different analytical tools for the forecast period 2021-2023 that is anticipated to help industry players to attain their business targets.

Global Online Clothing Rental Market Overview

Online clothing rental provides services through which one can rent clothing items on a predefined period. The service is mostly used when one requires clothing for occasionally conducted events such as a wedding, theme parties, photo-shoot and film making. A fashion-conscious consumer with a weak financial condition often enjoys online clothing rental services. The services are also beneficial for consumers who are undergoing temporary physique changes such as pregnant women; these services provide cost-effective solutions to these consumers. The emerging E-commerce sector has made the process more convenient, they also provide consultation through their contracted experts such as designers on the clothing selection.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Market Size &Forecast

The global online clothing rental market is anticipated to be valued at USD 1.9 billion by the end of 2023, witnessing a promising compound annual growth rate of 10% over the forecast period i.e. 2015-2023. North America’s online clothing market is anticipated to project a market share of 45% by the end of 2016. The Asia- Pacific region stood at the second largest consumer base of online clothing rental market owing to the rising fashion consciousness and increasing personal disposable income.

A peer-to-peer segment is anticipated to contribute comparatively higher revenues share as compared with the other business model segments and is expected to account for a 90.9% value share of the overall global market by the end of 2016. The hybrid business model segment is anticipated to witness a promising compound annual growth rate of 11.0% over the forecast period i.e 2016-2023.

Rising emphasis on sharing rather than owning and rising awareness about the positive environmental impacts of the sharing economy are propelling the growth of the global online clothing rental market. The online clothing rental industry has witnessed high demand for fashion apparels and with the introduction of multinational brands in the emerging nations more consumers are attracting to renting clothing instead of owning.

Key Players

Rent the Runway

Share Wardrobe

FlyRobe

Walkin Closet

Secret Wardrobe

Swishlist Couture LLP

Liberent

The Mr. & Ms. Collection

LE TOTE

Style Lend

Market Segmentation

By Demography

On the basis of products offered for different demographics, the market study has been carried out on the following segments:-

Women

Men

Kids

By Price Range

Premium

Mid

Low

By Type

Western Wear

Ethnic Wear

Others

By End-User

Business to consumer(B2C)

Business to Business( B2B)

By Business Model

Peer-to-Peer Model

Standalone Model

Hybrid Model

By Region

Global Online Clothing Rental Market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

The Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers and Challenges

Growth in the penetration of internet users coupled with the emerging smartphone technology which eases the process of clothing rental are some of the factors driving the global online clothing rental market across the globe. Online clothing rental service providers are adopting different ways to engage with the customer by offering added services and marketing its product through social media platforms. This will increase the awareness of online clothing rental among the consumers and this will further propel the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Increasing consumer attraction for designer brands and cost-effectiveness associated with their rent which is too less than the purchased product, the key market players are also providing services such as live chat with the designer to attract the consumers. This will boost the online clothing rental market in the upcoming 5-6 years. Rapidly growing middle class and corporate sectors in developing economies have also extended the target demographic for the online clothing rental services. Increasing internet penetration in developing countries with a promising demographic breakdown, such as India, China, Brazil, and others is expected to fuel market growth over the forecast period.

