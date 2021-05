Women Formal Wear Market: Report 2021-2023 With Top Countries Data Research Reports | With Covid 19 Analysis | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has added a report on Gluten Free Food Market that involves the analysis of the product demand, ongoing industry trends and innovations in the market on the basis of various factors and by using different analytical tools for the forecast period 2021-2023 that is anticipated to help industry players to attain their business targets.

Women’s formals wear market is one of the fastest-growing markets across the globe. It is very difficult for the market key players to hold their roots in women’s formal segments due to rapidly changing fashion trends in women wearing. The ratio of working-class women is rapidly increasing across the globe; it has been notified that the women workforce is increasing in all sectors such as senior officials, managers, legislators, and others. This will further increase the demand for women’s formal wear across the globe. In 2014, it is reported that 52% of the global female population were working women, and the women’s formal wear market was valued at USD 421 billion.

Market Size & Forecast

Global women formal wear market stood at around USD 460 Billon in 2017 with a growth of 4.9% in the same year. The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of around 6% during the period 2017-2024 with the revenue reaching to more than USD 690 Billion by 2024. Further, the global women formal wear market is expected to achieve incremental $ opportunity of USD 46.3 Billion in 2024 over 2023.

In 2015, Europe region marked the largest consumer base of women formal wear market, imminent followed by North America. In 2015, Europe region has projected a revenue share of 30% in the global women formal wear market. Asia Pacific region is anticipated to expand at a higher compound annual growth rate between 2017 and 2024 due to increasing employment of women in emerging economies such as India and China.

In terms of revenue share, women apparels segment is anticipated to hold the largest segment of the global market, various trending fashions are boosting the sales of women apparels across the globe. The ratio of women employees have significantly grown in IT and corporate world, a large fraction of employed women are adopting business dressing concepts. This will boost the demand for women formals across the globe. The basic need of clothing along with fashion consciousness and changing lifestyle is propelling the growth of market. In women formal wear market, brand loyalty and brand recognition are the key business strategies adopted by major leading players.

Key Players

Gap

H&M

Inditex

Kering

L Brands

Nike

PVH

Adidas

Burberry

Hermès

Michael Kors

Prada

Ralph Lauren

Uniqlo

Growth Drivers and Challenges

Formal wear market for women in mainly driven by increasing pool of working women in developed and developing countries, this will further boost the demand for women formals in the global market. Various initiatives by the government to promote women working along with the implementation of various rules and regulations to maintain the gender ratio in all working sectors will further boost the demand for women formal wear across the globe.

Increasing personal disposable income of women along with the improved lifestyle of consumers will incline the consumer interest towards trending fashion; this will further uplift the global market of women formals. Emerging e-commerce companies has boosted the sales of women formals by launching exciting offers on women formals; consumers find e-commerce as a more convenient way of shopping. Increasing internet penetration will further boost the sales of women formals in upcoming 5-6 years.

Due to unorganized market in the clothing industry, local manufacturers along with their poor quality of products are some of factor anticipated to restrain the market growth over the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024.

