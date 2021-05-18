Gluten-Free Food Market Analysis 2021-2023 With Top Countries Data Industry Size, and Regional Forecast | With Covid 19 Analysis | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has added a report on Gluten Free Food Market that involves the analysis of the product demand, ongoing industry trends and innovations in the market on the basis of various factors and by using different analytical tools for the forecast period 2021-2023 that is anticipated to help industry players to attain their business targets.

Gluten is a protein found in wheat, rye, barley and other related derivatives. It is found that large fraction of population has gluten protein intolerance or allergy, this pool of patient comes under celiac disease. Celiac disease is an inherited autoimmune disorder that affects the digestive process of the small intestine. When the person suffering with celiac disease consumes gluten, his immune system responds by attacking the small intestine and inhibiting the absorption of important nutrients into the body.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Download Sample of This Strategic Report-: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10075381

Market size and forecast

The global gluten free packaged food market stood at USD 4.5 billion in 2015, the market is anticipated to reach USD 8.1 billion by the end of 2023 witnessing a strong compound annual growth rate of 10.1% over the forecast period i.e. 2016-2023

Geographically, Europe is anticipated to show a substantial growth in the coming future owing to increasing problem of obesity in the region. Rising awareness about the limit of gluten intake is majorly propelling the market growth in European region.

Bakery product segment accounted the largest market share in 2015, closely followed by cereals and snacks segment. These two product segment are mainly consumed by gluten intolerant consumers. Bakery segment is anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report-:: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10075381

Celiac disease can lead to the development of other autoimmune disorders, as well as osteoporosis, infertility, neurological conditions and in rare cases, cancer. Various government reforms have been made such as label on product in United States to increase the awareness about gluten free diet. There are more than 2,000 gluten free food items available in the United States, and consumers are more likely to find these foods in regular grocery stores. The rising awareness of obesity, celiac diseases and diabetes along with the increasing consumer awareness towards the limited intake of gluten protein in their diet is majorly driving the gluten free packaged food market across the world.

Key players of Global Market:

Boulder brands

Hain Celestial

Kellogg

Kraft Heinz

Pirate Brands

Dr Schaer

Mrs Crimble

Freedom Foods

Pastariso

Amy’s Kitchen

Enjoy Life Foods

Ener-G Foods Inc

Food For Life

and Others

Download Sample of This Strategic Report-: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10075381

Growth Drivers and challenges

Increasing pool of celiac disease patient for whom a strict gluten-free diet is the only treatment for managing the disease and reducing the risk of other complications. In average 1 person in every 133 healthy persons is suffering from celiac diseases. This will further increase the demand of gluten free packaged food in upcoming 5-6 years.

Increasing obesity problem across the globe has accelerated the need of gluten free packaged food. Obesity is increasing at an alarming rate throughout the world, today it is estimated that there are more than 300 million obese people worldwide. The increasing problem obesity is anticipated to be a major growth driver for gluten free packaged food market over the forecast period i.e. 2016-2023.

Introduction of new products in the market is attracting the consumer attraction. Various new products have been launched by market key players in bakery and cereals & snacks segment. These newly launched products will up-thrust the sale of gluten-free packaged food across the globe.

Lack of awareness about gluten free food in regions such as Asia-Pacific and Latin America coupled with less appreciation of taste is considered to be major factor restraining market growth.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report-:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10075381

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-(347)-627-0064,+1 313 462 0609

<<<<<<New Trending Report>>>>>>

Waffle Maker Market

Frozen Fruits Market

Castor Oil and Derivatives Market

Luxury Watches Market

Global Genetically Modified Food (GMO) Market