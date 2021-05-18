What Factors Are Affecting Growth and Demand of Halibut Market | Trends And Forecast Till 2031 By Fact.MR

Technological innovations have helped the food and beverage industry reach new heights. The launch of cost-effective and energy efficient equipment have modernized processes in the food and beverage industry. Changing consumer food habits, lifestyle changes, global travel, and the ongoing trend of healthy foods are offering plentiful opportunities to the food and beverage industry.

The ever-evolving Coronavirus (COVID-19) has caused interruptions in supply chains of companies in the Halibut market. Through careful analysis of the COVID-19, our analysts at Fact.MR offer you a bird’s eye view of the current on goings of top tier companies in the Halibut market. Learn how leading companies are striking potential partnership agreements to generate sales in the Halibut Market.

Pacific Halibut vs. Atlantic Halibut – Fluctuating Supply and Price Fatigue Impact the Market Growth

While the total allowable catch (TAC) for Pacific halibut was high in 2016, the catch volumes were observed to be much lower in 2017. Also, following several years of high prices of Pacific halibuts, leading players in the halibut market observe low demand despite the chances of price softening in the upcoming years. Pricing for Pacific halibut is mainly influenced by the increasing availability and strengthening inventories of Atlantic halibut.

Also, the International Pacific Halibut Commission could not come to a consensus to set catch limit for halibut, which results in individual countries promulgating catch levels for halibuts themselves. As a result, the halibut market is likely to witness the emerging trend of a marginal drop in prices of Pacific halibut and a rising number of fresh halibut buyers switching their halibut fishery sources.

