2021-2026 Middle Eastern Temporary Power and Cooling Market

This growth can be attributed to the lesser turnaround time, expansion of IT and data center projects, rise in GDP contribution from the non-oil sectors, and growing construction and infrastructure investments.

Above 1,250 KVA segment is expected to be the largest contributor. This range is mostly driven by the growth in heavy construction, oil & gas, utilities, and manufacturing. Saudi Arabia led the above 1,250 kVA segment in 2018. Saudi Arabia is one of the major countries for construction activities in the Middle East, with capital projects of about USD 1.2 trillion in the pre-execution stage, which is contributing directly to Saudi Vision 2030. These extensive infrastructure projects are expected to have a vital effect on the construction industry in the coming years, which is expected to grow about 5–6%. This will drive the above 1,250 kVA market during the forecast period.

Saudi Arabia is expected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period. Increasing focus on the non-oil sector is one of the major reasons behind the growth of temporary power and cooling market in Saudi Arabia. As per the Saudi Vision 2030, the country plans to increase its non-oil & gas sector exports from 16% to 50% by 2030. To accomplish this target, the country is primarily focused on construction and events activities to maintain its economy growth. Hence, it has initiated various plan such as the “ESKAN” Project to construct 500,000 affordable houses and strengthen its hospitality infrastructure to drive the tourism industry. Additionally, Saudi Arabia is also investing in national broadband projects. For instance, Google plans to open data centers in Saudi Arabia by partnering with Saudi Aramco, the state-owned oil company.

Key market players include Aggreko (UK), RSS (UAE), Altaaqa (UAE), Cummins (Saudi Arabia), Byrne (UAE), Johnson Controls (Ireland), Geo Rental (UAE), and Argonaut (UAE).

