Global Flexible Battery Market Size 2021 Analysis by Industry Share, and Forecast Report till 2024 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has recently added a report titled Global Flexible Battery market in its storehouse of market research reports. The report provides a detailed insight into the market scenario on the basis of the market size and volume for the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2024. Global Flexible Battery market is further anticipated to grow with a CAGR of XX during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing advancements in the development of novel drugs, coupled with the growing health infrastructure in several nations worldwide are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Moreover, increasing expenditure on healthcare, backed by the need amongst individuals for quality healthcare services, is also anticipated to contribute to the market growth. According to the statistics by the World Bank, the current health expenditure (% of GDP) around the world increased from 9.08% in 2001 to 9.84% in 2018. Additionally, the current health expenditure per capita (current US$) increased from USD 492.99 in 2001 to USD 1110.84 in 2018. Moreover, growing concern for deaths caused due to various diseases and the need for treatment that can lower the crude death rate, which in the year 2019 recorded close to 7% (per 1000 people), are also anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Global Flexible Battery Market Overview

Flexible batteries are designed for their flexible use in electronic devices such as toys, smart card, sensors and others. Compact and small sized electronic devices need small, stretchable and flexible batteries due to presence of less space for their installation in these devices. Most of the electronic items need a power supply which should be thin, flexible and adoptable to the design needs. Manufacturing of these batteries requires cheap mass production processes. With increasing use of flexible electronic devices and wearable appliances, flexible lithium ion batteries are the most attractive for flexible energy sources. Introduction of flexible paper batteries is anticipated to be the major factor behind the success of market at global level as it could open up possibilities for smart labels, medical devices and electronic displays in advertising. The paper battery distinguishes itself from other batteries in its use of carbon nanotubes, which is allowed for electrical efficiency and effective use of space.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report-:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10075497

Market Size & Forecast

Global flexible battery market is anticipated to reach around USD 470 Million by the end of 2024, witnessing a healthy compound annual growth rate over the forecast period.

North America region is anticipated to dominate the global market followed by Asia Pacific. This can be attributed towards the high rate of adoption of emerging technologies in these regions. Europe market is expected to expand at a moderate rate over the forecast period.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

It has been notified that smart card and RFID segments by end-use dominated the flexible battery market in 2016 as these are widely accepted technologies. High adoption of smart card technology in transportation sector will further propel the growth of flexible battery market over the forecast period.

Key Players

Enersys Inc.

Johnson Control Inc.

GS Yuasa Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Leoch International Technology Ltd.

Exide Technologies

East Penn Manufacturing Company

CBS Battery Technologies

Exide Industries

FIAMM SpA.

Scope and Context

Growth Drivers and Challenges

Increasing use of electronic textiles along with rising adoption of wearable technology will further create a huge demand for flexible batteries in global market. Owing to the emerging technology in electronic devices, which has evolved from large desktop computers to pocket sized smart phones capable of running numerous applications, the need for small and flexible batteries are gaining the traction in the market, this will further boost the market growth over the forecast period.

Expansion of smart card technology in various fields is boosting the demand for flexible batteries all across the globe. Wireless sensors are catching the trend in the market; and thus found their wide range of application in various sector such as medical, construction and others. Increasing end use of flexible batteries will further uplift the market growth in next few years. However, technological advancement in these batteries has created various opportunities in the market which is likely to foster the growth in future.

Moreover factor such as charging, short life span of primary batteries, threat of substitution by emerging technologies are anticipated to hinder market growth over the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024.

Get a Sample PDF of report-

https://www.kennethresearch.com/customization-request-10075497

Market Segmentation

By Technology

Deep dive market analysis has been carried out on following product segments:-

Printed Batteries

Solid State Batteries

Micro Batteries

Thin-Film Lithium Batteries

Lithium Polymer Batteries

Advanced Lithium Ion Batteries

Laminar Fuel Cells

Thin Flexible Supercapacitor

By End Use

Flexible batteries have a wide range of application in different sector, following end uses are thoroughly analysed in the report:-

Wearable and Electronic Textiles

Medical and Cosmetic

Smart Packaging Interactive Media, Toys, Games etc.

Portable Electronics & Connected Devices

Wireless Sensors

RFID

Smart Card

Others

By Region

Global Flexible Battery Market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Enquire before purchasing this report –

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10075497

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

<<<<<<New Trending Report>>>>>>

Global LED Stadium Screens Market

Global Architectural LED Market

Global Flexible Battery Market

Global Smart Camera Market

Global Electronic Security Market