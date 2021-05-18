Global Architectural LED Market 2021 Leading Players Updates and Forecast to 2024 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has recently added a report titled Global Architectural LED market in its storehouse of market research reports. The report provides a detailed insight into the market scenario on the basis of the market size and volume for the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2024. Global Architectural LED market is further anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing advancements in the development of novel drugs, coupled with the growing health infrastructure in several nations worldwide are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Moreover, increasing expenditure on healthcare, backed by the need amongst individuals for quality healthcare services, is also anticipated to contribute to the market growth. According to the statistics by the World Bank, the current health expenditure (% of GDP) around the world increased from 9.08% in 2001 to 9.84% in 2018. Additionally, the current health expenditure per capita (current US$) increased from USD 492.99 in 2001 to USD 1110.84 in 2018. Moreover, growing concern for deaths caused due to various diseases and the need for treatment that can lower the crude death rate, which in the year 2019 recorded close to 7% (per 1000 people), are also anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Architectural LED Products Market Overview

Architectural LED products are attractive lighting system, which offers inventive pliability to lighting designer, which they could only wish for. Architectural LED products have very wide application range; they are used for illuminating monuments, museums, bridges and residence with artistic integration of light source. Architectural LED products are stunning lighting systems and at the same time, they are cost effective too. In terms of energy saving, architectural LED products are way better than traditional lighting system. Apart from that, architectural LED products are available in market in different shapes and sizes and can be installed easily in indoor and outdoor places.

Market Size & Forecast

Global architectural LED market is projected to expand at a robust compound annual growth (CAGR) rate of 18.2% over the forecast period 2017-2024. In past few years, the demand for architectural LED from almost all sectors including residential and commercial sector have seen remarkable rise. The global market of architectural LED products stood at a valuation of about USD 3.9 billion, by the end of 2016 and it is anticipated to rise in near future. By the end of forecast period, architectural LED market is expected to reach at a valuation of about USD 10 million and is projected to maintain the same positive rise in demand for architectural LED products over the forecast period.

On the basis of products, the architectural LED products market is segmented as solar and conventional architectural LED products. Conventional architectural products itself is dominating the market with market share about 92.9% and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.3% over the forecast year. In terms of volume, the global market of solar architecture LED product stood at 9.4%, in year 2016.

Geographically, global market of architectural LED products is segmented into five regions; these include Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific region is dominating the global architectural LED market with a share about 48% by the end of 2016. With rise in adoption of architectural LED products in Asia Pacific region, it is analyzed to remain dominant over the forecast period. Rising demand for architectural LED products in North America and Europe region is anticipated to foster the growth of these regions over the forecast period.

Key Players

Copper Industries PLC

Philips Lumileds Lighting Company

Osram Licht AG

Epistar corporation

Cree Inc.

Verbatim Ltd,

GE Lighting Solutions

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Toshiba Lighting & Technology Corp.

Galaxia Electronics Co. Ltd.

Scope & Context

Growth Drivers & Challenges

Attractiveness, flexible installation, significant cost reduction and consistent brightness & uniformity are some of the major drivers which have driven the global architectural LED market. The architectural LED products can be very attractive and at same time they can be proved as a cost effective lighting products too. These factors have propelled the demand for architectural LED products and global architectural LED products market is projected to witness a robust growth in near future. Apart from that, the governments of many countries such as China, USA, and Thailand etc. have been promoting architectural LED products for its features such as affordable price and low carbon emission. In addition to this, the government in countries such as China, USA, and Malaysia etc. has banned the adoption of conventional lighting system due to their high carbon emission and encouraging construction companies to deploy architectural LED products. Further, these factors are driving the growth of architectural LED products market.

Moreover, the architectural LED has longer life span as compared to other conventional lighting product; these factors are expected to increase the demand for architectural LED products in near future. In addition to this, the increasing purchasing power of the consumers and their inclination toward luxurious life style is expected to propel the growth of global market of architectural LED products.

However, the challenges such as high initial cost and lack of awareness among end users about architectural LED products will have to face by manufacturers of the architectural LED products.

Market Segmentation

Our-in depth analysis of the global architectural LED products market includes the following segments:

By Product Type

Solar

Conventional

Strip & Linear

Lamp

By Application

Cove Lighting

Wall Washing

In Ground

Backlight

Others

By End User

Residential

Commercial

Retail

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare

Others

By Region

Global architectural LED products market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

