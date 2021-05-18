Global Wireless Audio Device Market Size 2021 | Industry Impact and Forecast till 2024 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has recently added a report titled Global Wireless Audio Device market in its storehouse of market research reports. The report provides a detailed insight into the market scenario on the basis of the market size and volume for the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2024. The Global Wireless Audio Device market is further anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 26.1% during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing advancements in the development of novel drugs, coupled with the growing health infrastructure in several nations worldwide are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Moreover, increasing expenditure on healthcare, backed by the need amongst individuals for quality healthcare services, is also anticipated to contribute to the market growth. According to the statistics by the World Bank, the current health expenditure (% of GDP) around the world increased from 9.08% in 2001 to 9.84% in 2018. Additionally, the current health expenditure per capita (current US$) increased from USD 492.99 in 2001 to USD 1110.84 in 2018. Moreover, growing concern for deaths caused due to various diseases and the need for treatment that can lower the crude death rate, which in the year 2019 recorded close to 7% (per 1000 people), are also anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Global Wireless Audio Device Market Overview

A wireless audio device is an electronic device which receives and transmits various sound signals with the help of different technologies, namely Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, air play and others. A wireless audio device offers connectivity, flexibility, expandability and convenience. Head phones, speakers, audio systems, radio tuners are some of the wireless audio device present in the market. Wireless audio device are being used in many sectors such as transportation, industries, commercial, residential and others.

Market Size & Forecast

Global wireless audio device market is anticipated to flourish at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.1% over the forecast period 2017-2024. The global wireless audio device market is projected to reach at a valuation of about USD 24.2 Billion by the end of 2024. Rising adoption for infotainment devices, increase in demand for mobile and its accessories and rapid urbanization are some of the key factors which are driving the global market of wireless audio device market.

Geographically, global wireless audio device market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Latin America region.

North America region accounted for the highest market share, with more than 40% share in overall wireless audio device market. North America region is likely to drive the global wireless audio device market due to higher adoption of electronic devices and high income of the consumers in this region.

Developing economics such as India, China and others in Asia Pacific region has boosted the growth rate of wireless audio device market in this region. Increasing demand for infotainment devices and mobility services are the anticipated to drive the wearable audio device market over forecast period 2017-2024.

Over the past few years, wireless audio devices have faced many transformations. Leading market players are developing high resolution wireless audio devices with improved sound quality. Latin America and Middle East & Africa regions are also anticipated to witness a satisfactory growth in near future.

Major Key Players

DEI Holdings Inc.

Harman International Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Sony Corporation

VOXX International Corporation

Apple Inc.

Beats Electronics

Bose

Samsung Electronics

Altec Lansing

Anvera

Braven

Denon Electronics

Jawbone

JVC Kenwood

Scope and Context

Growth Drivers & Challenges

Development of new technologies in wireless audio device sectors has been attracting the consumers and thus, propels the demand for wireless audio devices. Rise in adoption for infotainment device and mobility services are some of the major drivers of the global wireless audio devices market.

The compatibility of modern wireless audio devices with other technologies such as mobile phones, computer, laptop, tablet and other devices is a major reason for the rise in demand for the wireless audio devices.

Increasing purchasing power of the consumers and their willingness to purchase new and advance technologically driven products has sparked the demand for wireless audio devices. The wireless audio devices are being used in almost every sector like in automobiles, residential, defense & security, commercial and others.

However, compatibility of wireless audio devices with every enhancement in other technology including mobiles, laptops, tablet and other is one of the major challenges to the wireless audio device manufacturers. Apart from that, the presence of local vendors in market has affected the overall revenue of the global market. Their cheap quality and low price product offering is reducing the market share of the organized players.

Market Segmentation

Our-in depth analysis of the global wireless audio devices market includes the following segments:

By Product Type

Wireless Headsets & Microphones

Wireless Speaker Systems

Sound Bars

Others (A/V receivers, Power Amplifiers etc.)

By Technology

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi

Airplay

Others

By Application

Commercial

Consumer

Automotive

Others (Defense & Security)

By Region

Global wireless audio device market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

