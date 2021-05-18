Europe Diabetic Shoes (Footwear) Market: Size with Impressive Growth Rate 2021, and Global Opportunities Forecast | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has recently added a report titled Europe Diabetic Shoes market in its storehouse of market research reports. The report provides a detailed insight into the market scenario on the basis of the market size and volume for the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2025. The Europe Diabetic Shoes market is further anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 6%during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing advancements in the development of novel drugs, coupled with the growing health infrastructure in several nations worldwide are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Moreover, increasing expenditure on healthcare, backed by the need amongst individuals for quality healthcare services, is also anticipated to contribute to the market growth. According to the statistics by the World Bank, the current health expenditure (% of GDP) around the world increased from 9.08% in 2001 to 9.84% in 2018. Additionally, the current health expenditure per capita (current US$) increased from USD 492.99 in 2001 to USD 1110.84 in 2018. Moreover, growing concern for deaths caused due to various diseases and the need for treatment that can lower the crude death rate, which in the year 2019 recorded close to 7% (per 1000 people), are also anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

The demand for Diabetic shoes is on a continuous rise in the European region. In the last few years, the U.K. has recorded a significant increase in the prevalence of diabetes in the country. The number of the diabetic population of the U.K. in 2013 was about 3 million with most of the countries like England and Scotland having a significant percentage of diabetes prevalence. With an average prevalence rate of 6% in all the areas, it is anticipated that in the future more people would get affected by diabetes in the U.K. and the total diabetic population of the country would expand to 5.1 million by 2025.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Download Sample of This Strategic Report-: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10000035

The U.K. is also witnessing a massive spurt in the total number of obese or overweight populations over the past few years. Currently, around 68% of the male population and 58% of the female population of the state is suffering from obesity problems. It is anticipated that the obesity level would further increase in the state with 75% of males and 65% of females’ becoming obese by 2030.

Germany has the lion’s share of healthcare spending among all European countries which accounts for 10.5% of its GDP. Around 26% of this spending is contributed to the improvement of diabetic treatment facilities in the country and with rising new cases of diabetes, this spending is further expected to increase in the future.

Thus, citing the above-mentioned factors it could be anticipated that the diabetic footwear market of Germany would have more opportunities to flourish during the covered forecast period of 2015-2021.

The report studies the demand and opportunities on the basis of inpatient and outpatient in the region which further has been granule to the country data. In addition to that, to understand the most profitable distribution model in the region, the market for U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Benelux has been studied based on the online & offline channels. Offline distribution channels further have been studied into a specialty stores, clinics & street stores.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report-: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10000035

Key Answers Captured in Report?

Which geography would have better demand for products/services?

What are the strategies adopted by big players in the regional market?

Which country would see the steep rise in CAGR & year-on-year (Y-O-Y) growth?

What is the current & expected market size in the next five years?

What is the market feasibility for long term investment?

What opportunity the country would offer for existing and new players in the market?

What is risk involved for suppliers in the geography?

What factors would drive the demand for the product/service in near future?

What is the impact analysis of various factors in the market growth?

What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?

Download Sample of This Strategic Report-: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10000035

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

<<<<<<New Trending Report>>>>>>

U.S. Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market

Home Healthcare Device Market

North America Diabetic Shoes (Footwear) Market

Europe Diabetic Shoes (Footwear) Market

Asia-Pacific Diabetic Shoes (Footwear) Market

Digital Pathology Market