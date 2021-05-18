Glow Sticks Market Set To Witness An Uptick During 2019 to 2029, Says Fact.MR report

Developing Countries to Present New Opportunities in the Glow Sticks Market

Introduced to the military applications as a flare alternative, adaption of glow sticks in civil security has augmented its demand. As per the United States Fire Administration (USFA), effective conspicuity exceedingly decreased the overall mortality rate and reduced possibility of accidents.

As per the recommendations of USFA, the fluorescent glow sticks will be viable for usage in multiple situations. The demand of glow sticks Market in the past decade has been dominated by the developed countries like United States, Canada and European countries.

The usage of glow sticks in the developing countries is still bleak. The infrastructure projects in developing countries have been receiving heavy endorsements in the recent past.

European regulation shift consumer preferences towards LED based glow sticks

REACH, a European regulation associated with Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and Restriction of Chemicals substances strives to lower the impact associated with the usage of chemical substances.

The manufacturers and corporate end users working in European Union are required to have appropriate compliances regarding the usage of chemicals and products involving chemicals.

Important doubts related to the Glow Sticks Market clarified in the report:

Which regional market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? How has the surging prices of raw materials during the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the growth of the keyword market? Why are market players focusing on R&D and innovations? Are market players expanding their global presence? If yes, how?

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Manufacturers of glow sticks diversifying their portfolio for arts and recreational utilities

Some of the industry stakeholders working in the glow sticks market are Northern Products, Inc., Cyalume, LUMICA USA, INC., Bessen Glow Technology Ltd., Omniglow, The Glow Company UK Ltd., Sinoglow.com, Yiwu Findtoys Trading Co. Ltd. and Glow Fever among other players.

The market for glow sticks is highly fragmented, due to multiple the involvement of multiple companies, especially fmor China that offer glow sticks and related luminescent accessories. The external sourcing by governmental institutions for glow sticks can be highly profitable for the current and emerging players in the glow sticks market.

The Glow sticks report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Glow sticks Segments

Glow sticks Market Dynamics

Glow sticks Market Size

Supply & Demand of Glow sticks

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved

Technology in the Glow sticks

Value Chain of the Glow sticks

Highlights from the Report

Elaborated scenario of the parent market

Transformations in the market dynamics

Detailed segmentation of the target market

Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume

Latest industry developments and trends

Competition landscape

Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made

Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis

Unbiased analysis on performance of the market

Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

