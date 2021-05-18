Fermented Food and Ingredients Market Size to be Worth USD 875.21 Billion Growing at 6.0% CAGR till 2028; Industry Revenue, Statistics, Forecast by Emergen Research

Advancements in the biopharmaceutical industry are expected to fuel the development of the market over the forecast period. Increasing innovations and the launch of newly enhanced products by the emerging and key players in the market is augmenting the market growth at the global level. In November 2019, a joint venture took place between Cargill and DSM. Through the joint venture, they started commercial-scale production of EverSweet™ stevia sweetener as there is an increasing demand for reduced calorie-food and beverages among the health-conscious population. The fermented beverages segment held the largest market share of 38.2% in 2019. Increasing consumption of fermented beverages like beer is expected to drive the demand for the fermented ingredients.

The latest study provides readers with a granular analysis of the major developmental elements of the global market, potential business avenues, and the overall market dynamics. The report has been specially curated to offer a deep understanding of the competitive terrain of the global market, highlighting the leading market rivals, their market positions, product portfolios, gross revenue shares, profit margins, pricing analysis, sales network & distribution channels, and financial standing. According to research analysts, the coronavirus outbreak has had an overwhelming impact on the global economic landscape. The report encapsulates the significant effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the Fermented Food and Ingredients industry and its key segments. The study, therefore, inspects the grave impact of the pandemic on this industry vertical, its leading players, distribution channels, supply chains, and the overall economic landscape.

The study dives deep into the profiles of top market players and their key financials. This comprehensive report is not only for business analysts and any existing and new entrant can use it when designing their business strategies.

The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players in the market, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include:

Dupont De Nemours and Company, Cargill, Incorporated, Angel Yeast Co. Limited, BASF SE, Lonza, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Danone, CHR. Hansen A/S and Evonik Industries, among others.

Moreover, the report includes SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis to give readers a better grasp and understanding of the key market features. This also allows the reader to formulate strategic business and investment plans. The report on the Fermented Food and Ingredients market offers an insight into market development trends, regulatory framework, investment opportunities, and forecast.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Fermented Food and Ingredients Market on the basis of Food Type. Ingredient Type, Distribution Channel, and region:

Food Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Fermented Dairy Products Fermented Beverages Fermented Confectionary & Bakery Products Fermented Vegetable Products

Ingredient Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Organic Acids Amino Acids Vitamins Industrial Enzymes Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Online Stores Supermarkets Health Stores Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE



Key factors affecting the growth of the global Fermented Food and Ingredients market:

Geographical Overview:

The latest report broadly categorizes the global Fermented Food and Ingredients market into several geographical terrains, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The study is inclusive of essential information relevant to each region in this broad industry segment, along with the key drivers of the regional market growth.

The report further estimates the revenue accumulated by these regions over the forecast period.

Competitive Hierarchy:

The latest research report studies the major market players, their regional presence, industry share, and production facilities.

The report offers significant data pertaining to these market competitors’ company profiles, product types, and application outlook.

Moreover, the pricing models and gross margins of these industry majors have also been mentioned in the report.

