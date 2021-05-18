Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing/ Antibiotic Sensitivity Testing Market Competitive Landscape, Research Methodology, Business Opportunities, Statistics and Industry Analysis Report by 2028

Increase funding for research and development of antimicrobial susceptibility testing/ antibiotic susceptibility testing is a crucial factor in driving the antibiotic sensitivity testing market demand. In February 2020, Becton, Dickinson, and Company made an announcement about the receiving of USD 6.0 million agreement with the Fleming Fund, a program by the Department of Healthcare and Social Care in the UK that aids low and middle-income nations worldwide to tackle antimicrobial resistance. In September 2020, Accelerate Diagnostics declared the receiving of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for novel product improvements to the Accelerate Pheno® system to enhance effectiveness and increase the antibiotic sensitivity testing /antimicrobial susceptibility testing (AST) menu system for blood infections.

The latest study provides readers with a granular analysis of the major developmental elements of the global market, potential business avenues, and the overall market dynamics. The report has been specially curated to offer a deep understanding of the competitive terrain of the global market, highlighting the leading market rivals, their market positions, product portfolios, gross revenue shares, profit margins, pricing analysis, sales network & distribution channels, and financial standing. According to research analysts, the coronavirus outbreak has had an overwhelming impact on the global economic landscape. The report encapsulates the significant effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing/ Antibiotic Sensitivity Testing industry and its key segments. The study, therefore, inspects the grave impact of the pandemic on this industry vertical, its leading players, distribution channels, supply chains, and the overall economic landscape.

The study dives deep into the profiles of top market players and their key financials. This comprehensive report is not only for business analysts and any existing and new entrant can use it when designing their business strategies.

The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players in the market, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include:

Danaher Corporation, Merck KGaA, HiMedia Laboratories, Bruker Corporation, BioMerieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Precise Automation, Roche Diagnostics, Accelerate Diagnostics Inc., and Becton, Dickinson, and Company, among others.

Moreover, the report includes SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis to give readers a better grasp and understanding of the key market features. This also allows the reader to formulate strategic business and investment plans. The report on the Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing/ Antibiotic Sensitivity Testing market offers an insight into market development trends, regulatory framework, investment opportunities, and forecast.

Emergen Research has segmented the global antimicrobial susceptibility testing/ antibiotic sensitivity testing/ antibiotic susceptibility testing market on the basis of Component, Type, Application, Method, End-Users, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Manual Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Products Automated Laboratory Instruments Culture & Growth Media Consumables

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Antibacterial Susceptibility/Sensitivity Testing Antiparasitic Susceptibility/Sensitivity Testing Antifungal Susceptibility/Sensitivity Testing Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Drug Discovery & Development Clinical Diagnostics Epidemiology Others

Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Disk Diffusion Etest Method Automated Susceptibility Testing Instruments Genotyping Method Agar Dilution

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hospitals Pharmaceutical Companies Diagnostic Centers Clinical Research Organizations Research Institutes



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE



