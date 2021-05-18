Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Share, Statistics, Size, Share, Regional Analysis by Key Players | Industry Forecast to 2028

Governments all over the world are investing heavily in the electric vehicle charging infrastructure to provide lucrative opportunities for the OEMs to expand their business as well as revenue. However, the growing cost required in the initial overhaul, investment, and maintenance is hampering the electric commercial vehicle market’s development. There is a growing demand for Electric Vehicle Battery systems and emission control systems due to the growing concern regarding the increasing pollution levels and the adverse effects of climate change. Hybrid systems of standard motors and Electric Vehicle Batteries are used by most hybrid vehicles.

The latest study provides readers with a granular analysis of the major developmental elements of the global market, potential business avenues, and the overall market dynamics. The report has been specially curated to offer a deep understanding of the competitive terrain of the global market, highlighting the leading market rivals, their market positions, product portfolios, gross revenue shares, profit margins, pricing analysis, sales network & distribution channels, and financial standing. According to research analysts, the coronavirus outbreak has had an overwhelming impact on the global economic landscape. The report encapsulates the significant effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the Electric Commercial Vehicle industry and its key segments. The study, therefore, inspects the grave impact of the pandemic on this industry vertical, its leading players, distribution channels, supply chains, and the overall economic landscape.

The study dives deep into the profiles of top market players and their key financials. This comprehensive report is not only for business analysts and any existing and new entrant can use it when designing their business strategies.

The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players in the market, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include:

Yutong, BYD, VDL Groep, Proterra, AB Volvo, NFI Group, Daimler AG, King Long, Ebusco B.V., and Ankai, among others.

Moreover, the report includes SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis to give readers a better grasp and understanding of the key market features. This also allows the reader to formulate strategic business and investment plans. The report on the Electric Commercial Vehicle market offers an insight into market development trends, regulatory framework, investment opportunities, and forecast.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Electric Commercial Vehicle Market on the basis of component, propulsion type, vehicle type, battery type, range, end-user, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Electric Motor Electric Vehicle Battery Hydrogen Fuel Cell

Propulsion Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) BEV PHEV FCEV

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Electric Bus Electric Truck (Medium and Heavy Duty Trucks) Electric Pick-up Truck Electric Van

Battery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) Lithium-nickel-manganese-cobalt oxide (NMC) Others

Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) less than 150 Miles 150-300 Miles Above 300 Miles

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Last-Mile Delivery Distribution Service Field Service Refuse Service Long Haul Transportation



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE



Key factors affecting the growth of the global Electric Commercial Vehicle market:

Geographical Overview:

The latest report broadly categorizes the global Electric Commercial Vehicle market into several geographical terrains, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The study is inclusive of essential information relevant to each region in this broad industry segment, along with the key drivers of the regional market growth.

The report further estimates the revenue accumulated by these regions over the forecast period.

Competitive Hierarchy:

The latest research report studies the major market players, their regional presence, industry share, and production facilities.

The report offers significant data pertaining to these market competitors’ company profiles, product types, and application outlook.

Moreover, the pricing models and gross margins of these industry majors have also been mentioned in the report.

