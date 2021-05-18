Wound Care Market Opportunities, Top Manufactures, Industry Growth, Share, Size, Regional Analysis and Global Forecast to 2028

The rising geriatric population base at high risk of chronic wounds will support the demand for the wound care market. An increasing pool of patients suffering from chronic injuries results in significant cost burdens on healthcare systems across the globe. The large proportion of surgical wounds segment can be attributed to the increasing incidence of diabetic foot ulcers & pressure ulcers, and post-operative surgical wounds. Surgical wounds extend the stay of the hospital, cause an enormous economic burden, and significantly impair the quality of life. The increasing number of surgeries due to trauma, accidents, and increasing chronic disease prevalence will boost the market over the forecast period.

The latest study provides readers with a granular analysis of the major developmental elements of the global market, potential business avenues, and the overall market dynamics. The report has been specially curated to offer a deep understanding of the competitive terrain of the global market, highlighting the leading market rivals, their market positions, product portfolios, gross revenue shares, profit margins, pricing analysis, sales network & distribution channels, and financial standing. According to research analysts, the coronavirus outbreak has had an overwhelming impact on the global economic landscape. The report encapsulates the significant effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the Wound Care industry and its key segments. The study, therefore, inspects the grave impact of the pandemic on this industry vertical, its leading players, distribution channels, supply chains, and the overall economic landscape.

Ethicon Inc., Smith & Nephew plc, Baxter International Inc., Convatec Group Plc, Coloplast A/S, Medtronic plc, Paul Hartmann AG, 3M Company, Mimedx Group, and Integra LifeSciences Holding Corporation, among others.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Advanced Wound Care Products Advanced Wound Dressings Foam Dressings Silicone Dressings Non Silicone Dressings Hydrocolloid Dressings Film Dressings Alginate Dressings Hydrogel Dressings Collagen Dressings Hydrofiber Dressings Wound Contact Layers Antimicrobial Dressings Superabsorbent Dressings Wound Therapy Devices Pressure Relief Devices Wound Assessment & Monitoring Devices Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems Conventional NPWT Systems Disposable NPWT Systems Accessories Oxygen & Hyperbaric Oxygen Equipment Electrical Stimulation Devices Other Therapy Devices Active Wound Care Products Biological Skin Substitutes Human Donor Tissue-derived Products Acellular Animal-derived Products Biosynthetic Products Topical Agents



Surgical Wound Care Products Sutures Staplers Tissue Adhesives, Sealants, & Glues Fibrin-based Sealants Collagen-based Sealants Synthetic Adhesives Anti-infective Dressings

Traditional Wound Care Products Medical Tapes Dressings Cleansing Agents

Wound Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Diabetic Foot Ulcers Pressure Ulcers Venous Leg Ulcers Surgical & Traumatic Wounds Burns Other Wounds

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hospitals & Clinics Inpatient Settings Outpatient Settings Long-term Care Facilities Home Care Settings



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE



